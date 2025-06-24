National Fitness Partners Raises Over $24,000 for Make-A-Wish Foundation

CAMP HILL, Pa., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fitness Partners (NFP), a leading Planet Fitness franchisee, is proud to announce it has raised $24,121.61 in support of Make-A-Wish Foundation, helping grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

In support of National Wish Month in April, National Fitness Partners encouraged members across 176 Planet Fitness locations to donate to Make-A-Wish Foundation. Members also participated in the campaign by tracking their mileage on designated treadmills at each location, with NFP donating 5 cents for every mile tracked. Thanks to the combined efforts of members, staff, and communities, the campaign resulted in an inspiring show of support for children and families in need. This marks the second year NFP has supported Make-A-Wish through a fundraising initiative.

“We’re incredibly proud of the dedication and generosity shown by our Planet Fitness members and team,” said Stephen Kindler, Jr., President and CEO of National Fitness Partners. “Every mile and every dollar donated brings hope and joy to children facing unimaginable challenges. This campaign reflects who we are, not just as a fitness brand but also as a community that cares.”

The mission of Make-A-Wish is to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illness. Wishes are more than just a nice thing and they are far more than gifts, or singular events in time. Wishes impact everyone involved—wish kids, volunteers, donors, sponsors, medical professionals, and communities.

About National Fitness Partners

National Fitness Partners is a private equity held Planet Fitness franchisee based in Camp Hill, Pa. National Fitness Partners owns and operates 200 Planet Fitness locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Delaware, New Jersey, Indiana, Illinois, Tennessee, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. National Fitness Partners is the largest franchisee within the Planet Fitness system and is backed by Argonne Capital, a private equity firm based in Atlanta, which specializes in franchise-based middle-market investments.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2025, Planet Fitness had approximately 20.6 million members and 2,741 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia and Spain. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

About Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish® creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child's wish to life because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide. Together, generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 24,000 volunteers across the U.S., grant more than 25 wishes every day. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish® has fulfilled over 555,000 transformational wishes for children with critical illnesses. For more information about Make-A-Wish, visit wish.org.

