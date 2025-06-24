MasterCraft Returns to Lake Tahoe with Standout Activations for 2025 American Century Championship  

VONORE, Tenn., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Company, a subsidiary of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MCFT) and the best-selling towboat brand, is proud to return as an official sponsor of the 2025 American Century Championship (ACC) in Lake Tahoe, beginning July 9. Building on its six years of sponsorship, MasterCraft will showcase its premium towboat lineup – including the recently redesigned flagship models, XStar 23 and XStar 25 while leading several high-impact activations including a $300,000 hole-in-one prize, a national sweepstakes with Travis Mathew, Ogio and Callaway, and the return of Surf to Save Lives in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“We’re proud to return to the American Century Championship and celebrate performance, purpose, and shared passions,” said Krista Schipner, Vice President of Marketing at MasterCraft. “It’s always an incredible week – connecting with fans and participants, supporting a great cause, and bringing our brand to life both on the course and on the water.”

From headturning prize moments to waves that make a difference, MasterCraft’s presence will leave an impression both on the course and on the water. The full lineup of MasterCraft’s on-site activations is outlined below:

A Hole-in-One Like No Other: Win the 2024 MasterCraft X24 Set on Hole 12, the 135-yard par-3 challenge ups the ante with a spectacular prize: a fully loaded 2024 MasterCraft X24, valued at over $300,000.



This X24 is a wave-making machine, equipped with the Ilmor Supercharged 6.2L engine, underwater lights, cockpit heater, stern thruster, wireless phone chargers, and saltwater-ready tech. It also features hand-stitched CoolFeel upholstery, seamless smartphone integration, and best-in-class surf and wake performance.



"This boat isn’t just a prize—it’s a statement. One swing. One X24. One unforgettable win," said Krista Schipner, Vice President of Marketing at MasterCraft.



For more information on the X24 model visit HERE

*Select features will differ from giveaway model Travis Mathew x Callaway x MasterCraft Sweepstakes From June 30 to July 20, fans can enter the Travis Mathew x Callaway x MasterCraft Sweepstakes for a chance to win the ultimate 2026 ACC experience:

All-access tickets for three tournament days

Roundtrip airfare + hotel for two

VIP boating session with MasterCraft team athlete and professional wakeboarder, Steel Lafferty on the Travis Mathew-branded MasterCraft

Full Travis Mathew apparel collection ($1,000 value)

Callaway gift card

Ogio travel luggage Bonus entries are awarded for following Travis Mathew, Callaway, and MasterCraft on Instagram. Surf to Save Lives: Every Ride Counts MasterCraft’s philanthropic initiative, Surf to Save Lives, returns in partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Throughout ACC, celebrities and athletes can log minutes riding behind MasterCraft boats—each tracked minute contributing to the brand’s $75,000 donation commitment.



Childhood cancer survivor and MasterCraft athlete Alexa Score will be on site to lead demos and support participants in raising awareness and funds for families fighting childhood cancer.



“The energy around this event is incredible—but what makes it truly special is our chance to use that momentum to give back,” said Krista Schipner, Vice President of Marketing at MasterCraft. “From hole-in-one dreams to on-water fundraising, this is what performance with purpose looks like.”



More on the initiative: Surf to Save Lives Premium Boats & Bold Partnerships on Display Attendees can visit MasterCraft at Hole 17, where the all-new XStar 23 and XStar 25 will be on display alongside a Chevrolet Silverado, showcasing the shared performance DNA behind the MasterCraft x General Motors relationship.



Both XStar models feature the industry-first Z100 tower, MAAX Audio for immersive sound, and MasterCraft’s signature SurfStar system. The booth will also offer opportunities to learn more about the technology, craftsmanship, and engineering that powers the brand.



“Whether it’s pulling a world-class athlete or pulling up to Hole 17 in style—MasterCraft delivers performance and style with an abundance of attitude,” added Schipner.



More on the GM partnership: MasterCraft x GM On the Water, After the Course Following ACC, MasterCraft will extend its presence with two on-water activations on the shores of Tahoe:

Monday, July 14 – MasterCraft will host a Rule the Water VIP Demo Day at Lakeside Marina, part of its 60-stop nationwide tour. Attendees can experience the latest MasterCraft lineup firsthand, including exclusive rides, product walk-throughs, and one-on-one time with the team.

– MasterCraft will host a Rule the Water VIP Demo Day at Lakeside Marina, part of its 60-stop nationwide tour. Attendees can experience the latest MasterCraft lineup firsthand, including exclusive rides, product walk-throughs, and one-on-one time with the team. Tuesday, July 15 – The brand will hold its signature Let Her Rip women’s clinic, designed to empower girls and women to feel confident behind the wheel and behind the boat. With coaching from Alexa Score, demos, and a supportive environment, it’s all about building skills—and confidence—on the water. For inquiries and to reserve a spot for the Tahoe Let Her Rip or Rule the Water day, contact: Lucas at lucas@cal-custom.com

To get more details about MasterCraft and the exciting upcoming activations, visit MasterCraft.com and follow along on Instagram, YouTube, X and Facebook.

About MasterCraft:

MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than five decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company’s goal remains the same - to continue building the world’s best ski, wakeboard, wake surf, and luxury performance powerboats.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its three brands, MasterCraft, Crest, and Balise. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit Investors.MasterCraft.com, MasterCraft.com, CrestPontoonBoats.com, and BalisePontoonBoats.com

Media Contact:

The Brand Amp

MasterCraftPR@TheBrandAmp.com