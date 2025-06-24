Willo Products Launches the LatchGuard™: A New Security Innovation that Addresses a Widespread Vulnerability and Pain Point for Correctional Facilities

DECATUR, Ala., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willo Products Company LLC, the trusted leader in the design, engineering, and sale of innovative detention locking systems, today announced the launch of the LatchGuard™, an enhancement to the company's Wedge® locking platform. The patent-pending LatchGuard is engineered to eliminate one of the most commonly used methods to defeat institutional locks.

“Door and lock tampering has evolved, and so have we,” said Russell Roberts, President and COO of Willo Products. “The LatchGuard represents our ongoing commitment to forward-thinking engineering, ensuring that all facilities can benefit from next-generation protection.”

Due to staffing limitations, many correctional facilities are moving to indirect supervision of residents in the cell block. That results in doors staying open longer during the daytime, which leads to more tampering. Under these conditions, residents can insert various materials and substances into the body of traditional Grade 1 Max Security locks. This tampering is intended to disable the deadlock function or compromise other critical internal components, creating unsecured doors, unsafe conditions, and hindering understaffed officers and short-staffed maintenance teams.

The Wedge with LatchGuard solves this problem at the source. Its innovative design restricts any material from entering the lock body when the bolt is retracted. The result is a locking system that remains secure and operational.

“The Wedge with LatchGuard is another line of defense against tampering and common defeat methods in these kinds of conditions,” says Roberts.

Willo developed the LatchGuard in direct response to feedback from correctional facilities who routinely deal with residents trying to compromise the locks on their cell doors. By making it available as an optional feature to Willo’s Wedge and Wedge SurfaceMax™, Willo empowers administrators to improve the security of their existing doors and locks, increase safety for staff and residents, and lower maintenance costs.

For more information about the LatchGuard or to schedule a demo, visit www.willoproducts.com or contact the press contact below.

About Willo Products Company: Founded in 1945, Willo Products provides innovative, high-quality, engineered solutions and services for the detention industry that improve the security and safety environment within correctional facilities, protecting the lives of the residents and staff. Today, Willo Products locking devices, hollow metal products, and other detention equipment are in use in more than 1,500 jails in the United States, Puerto Rico, and various countries. The company provides new locking device upgrades and retrofits, replacement control panels, and The Willo Wedge, the industry’s only patented locking system, to State, County, and Municipal facilities. Willo also provides replacement parts, service, and preventative maintenance solutions.

Press Contact: Jamie Britnell

Phone number: 256-353-7161

Email: jbritnell@willoproducts.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dae4b43e-8b33-48b3-b1aa-125e7fbe1e83