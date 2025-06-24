CMI Media Group Welcomes Andy Shaughnessy as SVP, Data Analytics

PHILADELPHIA, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strategic media healthcare agency CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP), announced it has appointed Andy Shaughnessy as SVP, Data Analytics on the agency’s Customer Insights & Analytics team, responsible for leading and growing a talented team of data management experts, along with driving the agency’s vision to provide actionable analytics to clients across multiple online and offline channels.

With 15 years of proven pharma analytics experience, including omnichannel strategy and advanced/digital analytics, Andy brings a diverse range of skills to this role ensuring efficiency, speed, and value to the development of new data deliverables.

Andy’s career history is marked by defining accolades, including receiving the Best Analytics Team for Digital Analytics Association in 2020, followed by Best Analytics Team Runner-Up in 2021. He received a Global Recognition Award from GSK three years in a row, from 2018 to 2020, as well as the Shire CEO Award earlier in his career in 2014. Andy has extensive experience through his previous roles driving results in the pharma analytics industry, such as bridging the gap between data operationalization and insight generation, establishing and solidifying stakeholder relationships, and generating organizational support.

“Andy’s superpower is making data accessible and understandable to everyone. He has utilized his strengths to achieve success in both agency and client capacities, making him a valuable fit at CMI Media Group,” said Leanne Smith, EVP, Data Strategy and Governance.

CMI Media Group is WPP's leading healthcare media specialist. The company has brought many firsts to healthcare marketing as the leading healthcare-focused media buying and planning resource to the world's game changers in pharma and life sciences.

