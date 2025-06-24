Bionematicides Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2025-2034 | Global Industry Growth, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Challenges

Dublin, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bionematicides Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034 | Global Industry Growth, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Challenges" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global bionematicides market is projected to soar from USD 581.8 million in 2025 to an impressive USD 2.06 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 15.1%. As a segment within the agricultural biologicals industry, bionematicides focus on combating nematodes, which adversely affect crop yields. These eco-friendly agents serve as sustainable substitutes to chemical nematicides, propelling market growth.

This market expansion is attributed to the escalating need for organic farming methods and heightened awareness regarding the ecological impact of chemical pesticides. There's a marked shift towards developing bionematicides leveraging beneficial microorganisms, plant extracts, and natural compounds. This trend is particularly potent in regions challenged by high nematode infestation rates, suggesting robust global potential.

The market is poised to thrive due to the burgeoning demand for sustainable agriculture and stricter regulations on chemical pesticide use. Nevertheless, certain obstacles like enhancing product efficacy in various conditions, improving shelf life, and ensuring cost-effectiveness compared to chemical alternatives remain. Advancement in formulation and logistics will be crucial to overcoming these challenges.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $581.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $2065.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.1% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Syngenta AG

Corteva Agriscience

UPL Limited

FMC Corporation

Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

Novozymes A/S

Nufarm Limited

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Brandt

Isagro S.p.A.

Koppert Biological Systems

T. Stanes and Company Limited

Certis USA LLC

Valent BioSciences Corporation

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

The Real IPM Company

Andermatt Biocontrol AG

Bioworks Inc.

Bio Huma Netics Inc.

Horizon Agrotech

Market Trends and Drivers

Commercialization of bionematicides utilizing beneficial microorganisms.

Enhanced application of plant-based extracts and natural compounds.

Focus on integrated pest management (IPM) strategies.

Growing preference for organic farming and sustainable practices.

Increased R&D in bionematicide formulations.

Market Challenges

Enhancing field condition efficacy and product consistency.

Improving shelf life stability.

Achieving cost parity with chemical solutions.

Expanding the roster of registered products.

Enhancing farmer education and awareness.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Microbials, Biochemical

Microbials, Biochemical By Form: Dry Bionematicides, Liquid Bionematicides

Dry Bionematicides, Liquid Bionematicides By Crop: Cotton, Corn, Soybean, Fruits and Vegetables, Other Crops

Cotton, Corn, Soybean, Fruits and Vegetables, Other Crops By Application: Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment, Others

Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment, Others By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America

