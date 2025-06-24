Ageas successfully places its inaugural GBP 400 million Senior Notes

Today ageas SA/NV successfully placed its inaugural debt securities in the form of GBP 400 million Senior Fixed Rate Notes (the “Notes”) maturing in December 2028 and with a first call date in September 2028. The issuance generated substantial interest from UK institutional investors.

The Notes will be issued in denominations of GBP 100,000 at a re-offer price of 99.963 with a fixed coupon rate of 4.75% payable annually, with a first coupon payment scheduled for December 2025.

Standard and Poor's assigned an A+ rating and Moody’s assigned an A1 rating to the Notes. Application has been made for the Notes to be listed on the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and to be admitted to trading on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s Euro MTF market. The Notes are expected to be issued and settled on 1 July 2025.

The net proceeds of the Notes complete the financing of the acquisition of esure and will also be used for general corporate purposes.

Ageas is a listed and Belgian rooted international insurance Group with a heritage spanning of 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow, and is also engaged in reinsurance activities. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, Portugal, Türkiye, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long-term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of about 50,000 people and reported annual inflows of EUR 18.5 billion in 2024.

