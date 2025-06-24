Dublin, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Frozen Food Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034 | Global Industry Growth, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Challenges" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global frozen food market, valued at USD 223.2 billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 393.4 billion by 2034, driven by a CAGR of 6.5%. The market's robust growth is fueled by evolving consumer preferences, underpinned by a shift towards convenience and increased interest in healthier diets. Consumers are increasingly opting for frozen foods due to their longer shelf life and ease of storage, which align with busy lifestyles.

In recent years, advancements in freezing technology have significantly enhanced the quality of frozen products, preserving their flavor, texture, and nutritional content. This has contributed to the popularity of frozen ready-to-eat meals among urban consumers seeking quick, nutritious options. Health consciousness is driving demand for frozen foods that cater to specific dietary needs, such as gluten-free, low-carb, and plant-based options. The rise of organic and nutrient-rich frozen products is also noteworthy.

The market is witnessing notable trends, including the expansion of online sales channels, which are making frozen food products more accessible. E-commerce platforms have become pivotal in the distribution of these products, driven by changing shopping behaviors towards online grocery shopping. Additionally, there is a growing consumer demand for sustainability, prompting brands to explore eco-friendly packaging solutions like recyclable and biodegradable materials.

The frozen food sector is adapting to consumer preferences for healthier and more sustainable products. Key drivers include convenience and technological innovations that enhance the quality and longevity of frozen foods. Supply chain disruptions and raw material costs remain challenges but provide opportunities for manufacturers to strategize cost-effectively.

Segment-wise, the market is categorized into frozen fruits, vegetables, and specialty foods, with distribution occurring through supermarkets, e-commerce, and other channels. Geographically, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other regions continue to exhibit varied growth patterns, with emerging markets like Asia-Pacific and Africa poised for substantial expansion due to rising urbanization and disposable incomes.

Companies operating in this market are likely to continue investing in innovative products, focusing on the personalization of nutrition by developing products that cater to individual dietary preferences and health goals. Moreover, advancements in smart home appliances are expected to further support the market's growth by making it easier for consumers to store and prepare frozen foods.

Overall, the global frozen food market is set for dynamic growth, driven by evolving consumer behavior, technological advancements, and a strong emphasis on convenience and health. The introduction of new product offerings and the expansion of online and offline distribution channels are expected to further propel market development.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $223.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $393.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd.

Frosta Aktiengesellschaft

Nestle S.A.

Unilever PLC

Tyson Foods Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Kraft Heinz Co.

General Mills Inc.

Alfa SA.B. de C.V.

Kellogg's Company

Conagra Brands Inc.

McCain Foods Limited

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

BRF S.A.

J. R. Simplot Company

Patterson Frozen Foods Inc.

On-Cor Frozen Foods Inc.

Paris Foods Corp.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

Rich Products Corporation

Nomad Foods Ltd.

J&J Snack Foods Corp.

Schwan's Company

Wawona Frozen Foods Inc.

Breyers

Bellisio Foods Inc.

Oregon Ice Cream Co. LLC

Peak Foods Llc

Nulaid Foods Inc.

OLD FASHIONED KITCHEN INC.

Italia Foods Inc.

Jacmar DDC LLC

ORC Foods Inc.

Panhandle Foods Sales Inc.

Amy's Kitchen Inc.

Goya Foods Inc.

