Jitterbit No. 1 in G2 Enterprise Implementation Index for iPaaS

Company earns ‘Most Implementable’ and ‘Fastest Implementation’ badges, as well as 17 ‘Leader’ or ‘High Performer’ badges across iPaaS, API Management, EDI, Workplace Innovation and Low- or No-code Application Development categories

ALAMEDA, Calif., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit , a global leader in accelerating business transformation for enterprise systems, today announced it received the highest ranking among vendors in the G2 Enterprise Implementation Index for iPaaS, Summer 2025. Jitterbit solutions have been recognized in various reports by G2 for eight consecutive years.

“Jitterbit makes it easier and faster for enterprises to design integrations across complex environments and infrastructures, while also providing the expert service and support to deliver maximum return of the business,” said Jitterbit President & CEO Bill Conner. “This recognition underscores the value we’re delivering to enterprises through a renewed focus on customer-focused product enhancements, world-class service and support, improved feature functionality and overall ease of use.”

The recognition for Harmony , Jitterbit’s unified, AI-infused low-code platform, includes 19 badges in Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), API Management, Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), Rapid Application Development (RAD), Workplace Innovation and No-Code Development. These accolades span the global grid reports for enterprises, mid-market and small businesses.

Jitterbit iPaaS takes top spots for ease of setup, over implementation

Jitterbit has been named the top vendor in the Enterprise Implementation Index for iPaaS , Summer 2025, earning the highest Implementation Score among products evaluated by users at companies with more than 1,001 employees.

“From faster iPaaS implementations to enterprise-grade support, Jitterbit helps organizations operate more efficiently, innovate with confidence, and scale transformation on their own terms,” said Jitterbit Chief Technology Officer Manoj Chaudhary.

This score reflects key implementation factors such as ease of setup, average user adoption, and speed to value, where Jitterbit outperformed other vendors with a go-live timeline less than half the category average. As a result, Jitterbit was awarded two badges for Most Implementable and Fastest Implementation, reinforcing its commitment to delivering enterprise-grade automation solutions that are quick to deploy and easy to adopt.

Jitterbit EDI delivers returns a month earlier than industry average

Jitterbit was also recognized in the Enterprise Implementation Index for Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), Summer 2025, outperforming the category average for implementation speed.

In the Enterprise Results Index for Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), Jitterbit was acknowledged for its quick ROI, delivering returns in 12.86 months — more than a full month faster than the category average. With 1000-plus pre-built trading partner connections and easy setup for new trading partners, Jitterbit EDI simplifies B2B workflow automation. Integrated with Jitterbit iPaaS, it connects EDI to ERP and other systems to eliminate silos and boost operational efficiency.

Key G2 Grid Report highlights

Fortune 500 companies consult G2 as their trusted industry source to guide their software decisions. G2 Grid Reports are released quarterly, ranking products based on authentic peer evaluations collected from the G2 community and aggregated data from online sources. For the summer 2025 quarter, Jitterbit earned the following badges:

● 6 Leader Badges for iPaaS and No-Code Development Platforms

● 7 High Performer Badges for Workplace Innovation, RAD, Low- and No-Code Development

● 3 Badges for iPaaS - Best Estimated ROI, Most Implementable and Fastest Implementation

● 2 Badges for EDI - Best Estimated ROI and Fastest Implementation

● 1 Badge for Low-Code Development Platforms - Fastest Implementation

To learn more about Jitterbit iPaaS, visit https://www.jitterbit.com/product/ipaas/ .

To learn more about Jitterbit EDI, visit https://www.jitterbit.com/product/edi/ .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com .

About Jitterbit

For organizations ready to modernize and innovate, Jitterbit provides a unified AI-infused low code platform for integration, orchestration, automation, and app development that accelerates business transformation, boosts productivity, and unlocks value. The Jitterbit Harmony platform, including iPaaS, API Manager, App Builder and EDI, future-proofs operations, simplifies complexity and drives innovation for organizations globally. Learn more at www.jitterbit.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

