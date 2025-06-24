Eimskip: Updated Financial Calendar

Eimskip's Financial Calendar has been altered and the publication of Q3 results moved to 11 November 2025.

Other dates remain the same.

Second quarter 2025 26 August 2025 Third quarter 2025 11 November 2025 Management Financial Report Q4/FY 2025 3 February 2026 Fourth quarter 2025, Consolidated Financial Statements & sustainability report 3 March 2026 Annual General Meeting 2026 26 March 2026

















Financial results will be disclosed and published after market closing.

Please note that dates are subject to change.

For further information please contact Guðbjörg Birna Björnsdóttir, Head of Treasury and Investor Relations via investors@eimskip.com