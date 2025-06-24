Lannion, 24 June 2025 - 5.45pm

LUMIBIRD PHOTONICS SWEDEN SECURES MAJOR NAVAL CONTRACT FOR VIDAR RANGEFINDERS WITH SAAB AND DALO

The Lumibird Group (FR0000038242 - LBIRD), European leader in laser technologies, announces that its subsidiary Lumibird Photonics Sweden AB has been awarded a new contract by Saab to supply 57 VIDAR laser rangefinders to the Danish Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation (DALO). These systems will be integrated into naval fire control systems (CEROS) deployed on Royal Danish Navy frigates.

This new order follows closely on the heels of a recent contract awarded by Rheinmetall Air Defence for the integration of VIDAR into the Skyranger 30 mobile air defence platform. With these two strategic contracts secured within just a few months, Lumibird demonstrates the growing adoption of VIDAR as a European standard for laser rangefinding in both land and maritime domains.

“This order is an important milestone in our strategic partnership with Saab and underlines our growing role in the European defence ecosystem,” says Carina Harnesk, CEO of Lumibird Photonics Sweden. “We see strong potential for future orders from additional users with similar operational needs.”

Designed and manufactured in Gothenburg, Sweden, the VIDAR rangefinder is based on diode-pumped erbium-glass laser technology, delivering compactness, eye safety, and high performance in the harshest operational environments. Already in service in various land-based and airborne systems, its integration into naval platforms highlights its adaptability and robustness.

“This new success with Saab confirms the versatility and technical maturity of our VIDAR rangefinder,” said Marc LE Flohic, CEO of the Lumibird Group. “We are proud to see our technology equipping NATO vessels and supporting the Danish Ministry of Defence in its mission to ensure maritime security.”

Deliveries of the 57 VIDAR units are scheduled between 2025 and 2026. This contract further strengthens Lumibird’s positioning in Europe’s defence ecosystem and confirms its ability to deliver sovereign, high-performance photonics solutions to top-tier defence partners.

Next information: Half-year revenues, 28/07/2025 after close of trading

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading laser specialists. With over 50 years' experience and expertise in solid-state, diode and fibre laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and distributes high-performance laser solutions via two divisions: Photonics and Medical. The Photonics Division designs and produces components, lasers and systems for the defence and space, environment, surveying and security, industrial and scientific, and medtech markets. The Medical branch designs and produces medical diagnostic and treatment systems for ophthalmology.

The result of the October 2017 merger between the Keopsys and Quantel Groups, LUMIBIRD, with more than 1,000 employees and €207.1m in sales in 2024, is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris. FR0000038242 - LBIRD www.lumibird.com

LUMIBIRD has been a member of Euronext Tech Leaders since 2022.

