GROUPE PARTOUCHE : Rapport financier semestriel

Rapport financier semestriel
Paris le 24 Juin 2025, 18h00 Le GROUPE PARTOUCHE vient de publier son rapport financier semestriel au 30 avril 2025. Il est consultable sur : www.groupepartouche.com Fondé en 1973, le Groupe...Read More
Solid Half-Year Income in a period of significant growth investments Turnover: € 233.3 M (+5.7 %)EBITDA: € 55.3 M compared to 41.0 €M at 1st Half-year 2024Net Income: € 12.6 M compared to € 7.1 M at...Read More