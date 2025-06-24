IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 25 - 2025

 | Source: Ipsen Pharma Ipsen Pharma

 Aggregated presentation by day and by market

              Statement of transactions in own shares from June 16th to June 20th 2025

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier) 		Day of the transactionIdentity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket
(MIC Code) 		 
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1116/06/2025FR0010259150   140   103,60AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1116/06/2025FR0010259150   221   103,50CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1116/06/2025FR0010259150   500   103,55TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1116/06/2025FR0010259150  3 719   103,48669XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1117/06/2025FR0010259150   519   102,96647AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1117/06/2025FR0010259150  1 500   102,99827CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1117/06/2025FR0010259150   434   102,95069TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1117/06/2025FR0010259150  3 842   103,05877XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1118/06/2025FR0010259150   400   101,70AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1118/06/2025FR0010259150  1 300   101,78462CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1118/06/2025FR0010259150   500   101,74TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1118/06/2025FR0010259150  5 079   101,71372XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1119/06/2025FR0010259150  3 894   101,11746XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1120/06/2025FR0010259150  8 042   101,46176XPAR
   TOTAL30 090 102,1193 

Attachment


Attachments

EN_IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 25_2025

