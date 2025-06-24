IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 25 - 2025

Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Statement of transactions in own shares from June 16th to June 20th 2025
|Name of the issuer
|Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market
(MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|140
|103,60
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|221
|103,50
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|500
|103,55
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|3 719
|103,48669
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|519
|102,96647
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|1 500
|102,99827
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|434
|102,95069
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|3 842
|103,05877
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|18/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|400
|101,70
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|18/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|1 300
|101,78462
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|18/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|500
|101,74
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|18/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|5 079
|101,71372
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|19/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|3 894
|101,11746
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|20/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|8 042
|101,46176
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|30 090
|102,1193
