The Apache Software Foundation Announces Schedule for Community Over Code North America

Wilmington, DE, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the global home of open source software the world relies on, today announced the schedule for Community Over Code North America . As the flagship event of the ASF, Community Over Code aims to unite a global network of open source contributors to ASF projects. Community Over Code North America will take place at the Hyatt Regency Minneapolis in Minneapolis, Minnesota on September 11-14, 2025. The full event schedule is now available .



For more than 25 years, Community Over Code has brought together ASF project participants at all levels – including ASF members and committers, ASF Project Management Committee members, and ASF leadership – in a collaborative, vendor-neutral environment.



Community Over Code North America will span four days and include sessions to cover key topics impacting the open source community including – big data, Internet of Things, financial tech, geospatial, and search, among others. Each evening will feature Birds of a Feather (BoF) sessions, where ASF community members have an opportunity for freeform discussion and planning around their respective projects.



The full event schedule can be found on the Community Over Code website .



Registration

Registration is offered at the price of $650 USD through June 28, a savings of $150 USD. ASF committers can use their @apache.org email to register for the Committer Rate of $250 USD. To view all registration rates, deadlines, and room block information, visit the Community Over Code registration page .



Event Sponsorship

For organizations interested in joining the sponsor lineup for Community Over Code, visit the Community Over Code sponsorship page .



Social Media

Join the conversation on social media with the event hashtag #CommunityOverCode.



About The Apache Software Foundation (ASF)

The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) is the global home for open source software, powering some of the world’s most ubiquitous software projects including Apache Airflow, Apache Camel, Apache Cassandra, Apache Groovy, Apache HTTP Server, and Apache Kafka. Established in 1999, the ASF is at the forefront of open source innovation, setting industry standards to advance software for the public good. Learn more at https://apache.org .

ASF’s annual Community Over Code event is where open source technologists convene to share best practices and use cases, forge critical relationships, and learn about advancements in their field. https://communityovercode.org/

