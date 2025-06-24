Unstoppable Domains and Pundi X Launch .PUNDI to Power AI and Real-World Crypto Utility

San Francisco, CA, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unstoppable Domains, in partnership with blockchain payment pioneer Pundi X, today announced the launch of .PUNDI, a next-generation onchain Top Level Domain (TLD) designed for users who aren’t just holding crypto — they’re spending it, building with it, and training the future of decentralized AI.

The .PUNDI domain brings together two fast-growing areas of blockchain utility: real-world crypto commerce and decentralized artificial intelligence. It’s not just about owning a domain — it’s about activating it.

“.PUNDI is a domain for doers,” said Sandy Carter, Chief Business Officer and Head of Go-to-Market at Unstoppable Domains. “Whether you’re labeling AI data, selling with decentralised POS, or deploying an agent in a decentralized network, your .PUNDI domain is a portable, verifiable identity you can use across the onchain economy.”

Powering Crypto Payments in the Real World

Pundi X is a global leader in blockchain-based payment solutions, empowering businesses and consumers to transact seamlessly with digital assets across borders. By integrating blockchain technology into everyday payment systems, Pundi X enables fast, secure, and transparent transactions through its suite of innovative products, including decentralized-point-of-sale (DPOS) devices, mobile wallets, and decentralized payment tools. With a presence in multiple countries and a commitment to financial inclusion, Pundi X is redefining how people access and use digital currencies in the real world.

Now, with .PUNDI, users and merchants can create easy-to-remember wallet addresses for receiving payments — like pay.pundi, grocery.pundi, or shop.pundi. This makes crypto payments more accessible, especially in emerging markets.

Enabling Everyday Participation in AI Through Tag-to-Earn

With the rise of decentralized AI, Pundi X is also building a new kind of ecosystem where users don’t just use smart tools — they help build them. Through Pundi AI’s Data Platform, people can be rewarded with digital assets by labeling or “tagging” data that trains AI systems — for example, labeling images, text, photos, videos, and audio. This process is called “tag-to-earn.”

Users are rewarded in digital assets for their contributions, and the data they help create goes into training open-source AI agents. Domains like learn.pundi, agent.pundi, or label.pundi make it easier to identify contributors, AI tools, and roles in this emerging ecosystem.

Recognition from the AI Industry

Pundi AI’s approach is already gaining global attention. It was recently accepted into NVIDIA’s Inception program, an exclusive accelerator for AI startups. This positions the platform to connect with top-tier AI tools, infrastructure, and communities — helping bridge blockchain and AI in a credible, scalable way.

CEO and Co-founder Zac Cheah from Pundi X added: “.PUNDI is for people doing real things with crypto and AI — merchants, contributors, developers. It moves with you across platforms, wallets, and networks.”

With its foundation in active crypto commerce, its expansion into community-powered AI, and a clear pathway for users to engage directly, .PUNDI marks the arrival of a new kind of domain — one that does more than name you. It works with you.

To claim a .pundi domain, visit https://get.unstoppabledomains.com/pundi/

About Unstoppable Domains

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an ICANN-accredited registrar and leading digital identity platform dedicated to onboarding the world onto DNS and Web3. Unstoppable Domains provides Web3 domains minted on the blockchain, empowering individuals with full ownership and complete control over their digital identities, with no renewal fees. Users can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with easy-to-remember human-readable domain names, streamlining their interactions with apps, wallets, exchanges, and marketplaces. Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers for four consecutive years—2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025—Unstoppable Domains has rapidly grown, boasting over 4.2 million registered domains.

For more information, please visit: https://unstoppabledomains.com/

About Pundi X

Pundi X is a blockchain-based technology company focused on making cryptocurrency payments more accessible for everyday use. The company develops hardware and software solutions, including the decentralized-point-of-sale device, which enables merchants to accept crypto payments easily. The firm is known for its efforts to drive blockchain adoption in the real world.

For more information, please visit: www.pundix.com

About Pundi AI

Pundi AI democratizes artificial intelligence development through a decentralized suite of tools. Pundi AI suite of tools includes Pundi AI Data platform, Pundi AIFX omnichain layer, PURSE+ browser plugin, Pundi AI Data Marketplace, and Pundi AI MM Agent.

The Pundi AI Data platform provides professional data, labeling and annotation services, ensuring AI data remains open and accessible to all. Users across the globe can participate in tag-and-earn of data and contribute to the advancement of AI.

Powered by the Pundi AIFX omnichain layer, activities are securely recorded on-chain and integrated with IPFS and multiple blockchains, paving the way for a decentralized data exchange. With PURSE+ browser plugin on x.com, users can actively contribute by tagging and annotating data for social AI, fostering a more participatory ecosystem.

This infrastructure ensures AI development remains transparent, unbiased and resistant to monopolistic control, allowing broader participation and innovation across the industry. Pundi AI’s mission is to create an open AI ecosystem where data and development are accessible to everyone.

For more information, visit our website, Github, and Gitbook.

