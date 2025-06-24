The Motor-Powered Two-Wheeler Telematics Market, 2nd Edition | The Number of Connected Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds to Reach 90.5 Million Units Worldwide in 2029

Dublin, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motor-Powered Two-Wheeler Telematics Market, 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The adoption of telematics in the two-wheeler industry has recently begun to pick up speed but only a few of the largest two-wheeler OEMs offer embedded telematics services today. Most major motorcycle OEMs have begun to consider including embedded telematics systems and many will likely introduce such offerings in the future. Important drivers for telematics include safety and security services such as emergency and roadside assistance services and stolen vehicle tracking solutions. The increasing interest in electric two-wheelers is also a major catalyst for telematics adoption

. At the end of 2024, an estimated 16.7 million active two-wheeler OEM telematics systems were in use globally. Growing at a CAGR of 29%, this number is expected to reach 59.7 million in 2029. Annual shipments of OEM telematics systems are expected to reach 24.9 million by 2029, up from 8.3 million in 2024.

This represents a CAGR of 24.4 percent. Examples of two-wheeler OEMs that offer embedded telematics services today include BMW Motorrad in Europe, Live Wire and Zero Motorcycles in the US, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor, Chetak (Bajaj Auto) and Royal Enfield in India as well as Yadea, NIU Technologies, Segway-Ninebot and Sunra in China. The penetration rate of embedded OEM telematics solutions will increase in the coming years, but there will still be plenty of opportunities for aftermarket telematics service providers. The number of aftermarket two-wheeler telematics systems in active use is forecasted to grow from 17.2 million at the end of 2024 to reach 30.8 million in 2029.

This represents a CAGR of 12.3%. The Asia-Pacific region accounts for the largest number of active telematics systems followed by RoW including regions such as Africa, the Middle East and Latin America. Annual shipments of aftermarket two-wheeler telematics systems are expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1 percent from 5.8 million in 2024 to 10.2 million in 2029. Suppliers to OEM telematics programs include tier 1 automotive firms and specialised TSPs. Companies like Actia, Bosch, Cerence AI, Continental, Harman, Panasonic and Sibros leverage their automotive capabilities to also serve the two-wheeler segment. TSPs such as Ajjas, iTriangle Infotech and Trak N Tell provide hardware and software services to two-wheeler OEMs in the Indian market.

Tier 1 suppliers traditionally focused on the automotive industry are gradually entering the two-wheeler OEM telematics sector. Their approach has been relatively cautious, with some initial initiatives underway. Many tier 1 suppliers focus on infotainment clusters without embedded connectivity, such as smartphone integration solutions. The two-wheeler aftermarket telematics segment is served by a variety of companies including large firms with significant installed bases across various vehicle types and those specialising in two-wheeler solutions.

Examples of two-wheeler telematics service providers include Mapit IoT, Trackting, GeoRide, Monimoto, Sizzapp and Scorpion Automotive from Europe; SVR Tracking and Find it Now from North America; Carsystem and Strix from South America; Ajjas, Fleettrack, iTriangle Infotech, Onelap Telematics and Trak N Tell from India; WanWayTech from China as well as Tracker Connect from South Africa.

There are also a range of companies focusing on developing hardware telematics devices. Examples of such companies include ERM Advanced Telematics, Jimi IoT, Positioning Universal, Queclink Wireless Solutions, Teltonika and Tramigo.

Highlights from the report

Insights from numerous interviews with market leading companies.

New data on two-wheeler populations and new registrations worldwide.

Descriptions of two-wheeler telematics systems and associated concepts.

Case studies of 24 two-wheeler OEM telematics offerings.

Detailed profiles of 31 two-wheeler telematics technology and service providers.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Market forecasts by region and segment lasting until 2029.

The report answers the following questions

What is the current status of the two-wheeler OEM telematics industry?

Which are the key two-wheeler telematics applications?

What telematics offerings are available from the leading two-wheeler OEMs today?

What types of aftermarket telematics products are offered on the market?

What are the future applications for two-wheeler telematics?

What business models are used by two-wheeler OEMs?

Which are the key future trends in this industry?

How will the market evolve in Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and RoW?

Key Market trends

V2X is a promising future use case for two-wheelers

Electric two-wheelers drive telematics adoption

Additional OEMs consider introducing embedded telematics

Integration of telematics and digital clusters offers strategic options for OEMs

Telematics solutions enable new leasing and financing models

Two-wheeler OEMs experiment with business models for connected services

Key Topics Covered:

1 The Motor-Powered Two-Wheeler Market

1.1 Introduction

1.1.1 Motor-powered two-wheeler market data

1.2 Two-wheeler telematics infrastructure

1.2.1 Vehicle segment

1.2.2 Tracking segment

1.2.3 Network segment

1.2.4 Service segment

1.3 Two-wheeler telematics applications

1.3.1 Vehicle diagnostics and maintenance

1.3.2 Vehicle management

1.3.3 Stolen vehicle tracking

1.3.4 eCall and roadside assistance

1.3.5 Vehicle finance telematics

1.3.6 Over-the-air updates

1.4 Connectivity options

1.4.1 Tethered devices

1.4.2 Embedded telematics solutions

1.4.3 Aftermarket telematics solutions

1.5 Motor-powered two-wheeler thefts

2 Market Forecasts and Trends

2.1 The OEM telematics market

2.2 Aftermarket motor-powered two-wheeler telematics

2.3 Value chain analysis

2.4 Market trends

OEM Telematics Initiatives

Motorcycle and scooter OEM telematics initiatives

Ather Energy

Blueshark

BMW Motorrad

CFMoto

Chetak (Bajaj Auto)

Curtiss Motorcycles

Gogoro

Hero MotoCorp

LiveWire

Okinawa Autotech

Ola Electric

Qianjiang Motorcycle

Royal Enfield

Silence

TVS Motor

Verge

Zero Motorcycles

Moped OEM telematics initiatives

Askoll

GOVECS

NIU Technologies

Segway-Ninebot

Sunra

Torrot

Yadea

Technology Vendors

OEM telematics vendors

Actia

Ajjas

Bosch

Cerence AI

Continental

Harman International

iTriangle Infotech

Panasonic

Sibros

Trak N Tell

Aftermarket telematics vendors

Carsystem

DTC

ERM Advanced Telematics

Fleettrack

GeoRide

Jimi IoT

Mapit IoT

Monimoto

Onelap Telematics

Positioning Universal

Queclink Wireless Solutions

SeTrack GPS

Scorpion Automotive

Shanghai WanWay Digital Technology

Sizzapp

Strix

Teltonika

Tracker Connect

TrackNerd

Trackting

Tramigo

