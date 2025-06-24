Little Pepe Closes Stage 2 Presale Early After Raising Over $1.3 Million

DUBAI, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) team has announced the early conclusion of its second presale stage, raising a total of $1,325,000 ahead of schedule. The strong demand for $LILPEPE tokens resulted in the rapid sale of over 1.20 billion tokens at $0.0011 per unit, just before the planned transition to a higher price tier.

The Stage 2 presale was initially structured to distribute 1.25 billion tokens. However, given the accelerated pace of contributions and rising market attention, the sale concluded before reaching the full allocation. The early close signals growing investor interest in the project’s Layer 2 blockchain, which is being developed to support and scale meme-based cryptocurrency ecosystems.

With Stage 3 of the presale now approaching, tokens will be offered at a slightly higher rate of $0.0012. The presale process is part of a multi-phase fundraising strategy supporting the technical buildout and marketing of the Little Pepe blockchain.

Layer 2 Blockchain Designed for Meme Token Utility

Little Pepe is developing a Layer 2 blockchain platform purpose-built for meme token projects. The network aims to provide a high-speed, low-cost, and secure environment tailored to the needs of culturally-driven crypto assets. According to the development team, Little Pepe’s blockchain will feature:

EVM compatibility for seamless deployment of smart contracts

Built-in anti-sniping mechanisms to improve fairness during token launches

A native launchpad to simplify token creation and ecosystem integration



This infrastructure is intended to address issues often faced on general-purpose blockchains, such as network congestion, high transaction costs, and limited community tooling.

Token Allocation and Roadmap

The total supply of $LILPEPE tokens is capped at 100 billion, with a structured allocation plan to ensure long-term project growth and sustainability:

26.5% allocated to presale rounds

allocated to presale rounds 10% reserved for decentralized exchange (DEX) listings

reserved for decentralized exchange (DEX) listings 13.5% for staking and user rewards

for staking and user rewards 30% for chain reserves

for chain reserves 10% for marketing

for marketing 10% for liquidity provisioning

Following the presale, the team plans to list $LILPEPE on multiple exchange platforms and continue development of its blockchain architecture. Roadmap milestones include the rollout of the testnet, support for third-party developers, and the launch of the token creation platform.

Ongoing Community Campaign

In parallel with its presale activities, Little Pepe has launched a giveaway campaign with a total prize pool of $777,000. Rewards will be distributed to top participants as a way to encourage early engagement and increase visibility across the broader crypto community.

With Stage 2 now closed and momentum building, Stage 3 of the presale is expected to begin shortly. The team states that further updates on token listings and network deployment will follow in the coming weeks.

Learn More:

Contact Details:

James Stephen

media@littlepepe.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Little Pepe. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ba80281-1ae7-47f6-a920-33d6858118c6