Choice Renovations Canada Forms Strategic Partnership with Fitzrovia to Revolutionize Multifamily Rental Renovations Across Toronto

TORONTO, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Choice Renovations Canada, a premier provider of multifamily rental renovation and unit turn solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Fitzrovia, one of Toronto’s most influential and visionary real estate developers. This collaboration marks a major milestone for CRC (Choice Renovations Canada) in the continued evolution of rental property improvements across the Greater Toronto Area, combining operational precision with high-impact design to elevate tenant experience at scale.

Through this partnership, Choice Renovations Canada will deliver rapid, high-quality renovations across Fitzrovia’s expanding portfolio of purpose-built rental communities. The alliance also reinforces both companies’ commitment to tenant-centric innovation, long-term asset value, and operational excellence in the multifamily sector.

“We’re thrilled to align with Fitzrovia — a company that mirrors our values around quality, accountability, and forward-thinking development,” said Josh Wilson, CEO of Choice Renovations Canada. “Together, we’re unlocking new potential in how large-scale rental assets are renovated and repositioned for long-term performance.”

Powering Transformation for Institutions, REITs, and Public Market Stakeholders

Choice Renovations Canada currently serves a diverse and growing roster of clients, including publicly traded companies, hedge funds, REITs, and institutional asset managers seeking to modernize and optimize their multifamily portfolios. This trusted network of clients depends on Choice Renovations Canada’s ability to balance speed, quality, and ROI in every unit turn, common area upgrade, and capital improvement project.

“This partnership is more than an operational alignment, it’s a strategic leap forward,” said Jordan Alexander King, President and Co-Founder. “Our collaboration with Fitzrovia reflects not only our shared commitment to excellence but also our readiness to take on larger, more complex mandates from institutional stakeholders.”

Founded by Josh Wilson, Jordan King, and Evan Ungar, Choice Renovations Canada has become a trusted brand in the multifamily space.

Evan Ungar, a founding partner, added:

“We're redefining how multifamily renovations are executed at scale,” said Ungar. “Our systems are built to serve the needs of institutional property owners who value predictability, tenant satisfaction, and fast turnaround times.”

Meeting the Market Where It’s Headed

Fitzrovia’s reputation for developing best-in-class rental communities complements Choice Renovations Canada’s deep expertise in operational renovation execution. With a shared commitment to sustainability, innovation, and long-term value creation, this partnership is uniquely positioned to respond to market demands including the rising pressure for efficient, high-yield unit turnover solutions in rapidly growing cities.

About Choice Renovations Canada

Choice Renovations Canada is an industry-leading renovation services provider focused exclusively on multifamily rental properties. Specializing in full-suite renovations, common area revitalizations, and rapid unit turns, the company partners with REITs, hedge funds, institutional investors, and public real estate firms to enhance asset value and drive tenant satisfaction through operational excellence.

About Fitzrovia

Fitzrovia is a vertically integrated developer and asset manager specializing in purpose-built rental communities across the Greater Toronto Area. Known for its elevated design standards, hospitality-forward amenities, and commitment to community building, Fitzrovia is helping define the future of rental living in Canada.

Contact:

Jordan King

info@choicerenos.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ca31d5e-ea3e-48e0-a8ac-90e9e5809331