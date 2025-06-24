Applied StemCell Launches hiEX™ Research iPSC Exosomes to Power Next-Generation Regenerative Medicine Research

MILPITAS, Calif., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied StemCell, a leading provider of advanced stem cell and gene editing technologies since 2008, today announced the release of hiEX™ Research iPSC Exosomes , a new research-use-only product designed to enable scientists to explore the therapeutic potential of iPSC-derived exosomes in areas such as wound healing, aging, and nerve regeneration.

Isolated from a single, well-characterized induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) line, hiEX™ Research iPSC Exosomes offer a consistent and scalable alternative to donor-derived exosomes. While available off-the-shelf in PBS, they can be custom-formulated and even engineered, thanks to the presence of Applied StemCell's patented TARGATT™ large knock-in technology in the source cell line, turning hiEX™ Research iPSC Exosomes into a versatile platform for discovery and translational research.

“Exosomes offer exciting possibilities as cell-free tools in regenerative medicine,” said Dr. Ruby Tsai, CEO of Applied StemCell. “Our hiEX™ iPSC Exosomes give researchers a dependable and well-defined starting point for exploring those possibilities.”

By combining the scalability of iPSCs with rigorous quality control and the potential for fast gene knock-in into the parent line, hiEX™ Research iPSC Exosomes enable researchers to pursue deeper insights into regenerative mechanisms and lay the groundwork for therapeutic innovations.

For more information, visit the product page: https://appliedstemcell.com/product/hiex-research-ipsc-exosomes/

About Applied StemCell

Applied StemCell is a biotechnology company dedicated to providing enabling tools and services for stem cell and genome editing research. With expertise in iPSC generation, differentiation, and custom genome engineering, Applied StemCell supports basic and discovery research through GMP and RUO platforms tailored to the needs of biotech, pharma, and academic researchers.

