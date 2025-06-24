[Latest] Global Fire Alarm Equipment Market Size/Share Worth USD 69,862.2 Million by 2034 at a 6.8% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Fire Alarm Equipment Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Smoke Detectors, Heat Detectors, Flame Detectors, Manual Call Points, Fire Alarm Panels, Notification Devices, Others), By Alarm Type (Audible Alarms, Visual Alarms, Manual Call-points Alarms), By End-User Industry (Construction, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Hospitality, Education, Retail, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Government, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.





“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Fire Alarm Equipment Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 36,185.1 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 38,645.7 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 69,862.2 Million by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.8% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Fire Alarm Equipment Market Growth Factors

Increasing Stringency of Safety Regulations: The stringent enforcement of fire safety regulations and building codes globally is a significant driver for the fire alarm equipment market. Authorities and regulatory bodies impose strict requirements for fire detection and alarm systems in commercial, residential, and industrial buildings to ensure the safety of occupants, thereby driving the demand for fire alarm equipment.

Rising Awareness about Fire Safety: Growing awareness among individuals, businesses, and governments about the importance of fire safety measures is fueling the demand for advanced fire alarm equipment. High-profile fire incidents and increased emphasis on preventive measures have led to greater investments in fire detection and alarm systems, contributing to market growth.

Technological Advancements: Ongoing technological advancements in fire alarm equipment, including the development of smart and wireless systems, enhanced sensor technologies, and integration with building automation systems, are driving market growth. These innovations improve the efficiency, reliability, and functionality of fire alarm systems, leading to increased adoption across various end-user industries.

Rapid Urbanization and Infrastructure Development: The rapid pace of urbanization and infrastructure development in emerging economies is creating significant opportunities for the fire alarm equipment market. The construction of new commercial complexes, residential buildings, industrial facilities, and public infrastructure projects necessitates the installation of modern fire detection and alarm systems, driving market expansion.

Focus on Property Protection and Loss Prevention: Businesses across industries are increasingly recognizing the importance of property protection and loss prevention measures, including fire detection and alarm systems. The implementation of comprehensive fire safety solutions helps safeguard assets and infrastructure and minimizes the risk of business interruption and financial losses, thereby driving demand for fire alarm equipment.

Growing Adoption of Smart Buildings and IoT: The increasing adoption of smart building technologies and the Internet of Things (IoT) is influencing the fire alarm equipment market. Integration of fire alarm systems with building management systems allows for centralized monitoring, remote access, and automated response capabilities, enhancing overall building safety and operational efficiency.

Fire Alarm Equipment Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2023, Honeywell introduced the Morley-IAS Max fire detection and alarm system, designed to elevate building and occupant safety. This advanced system utilizes cutting-edge technology to provide reliable and effective fire detection and alarm capabilities, ensuring enhanced protection in various environments.

In 2022, Johnson Controls launched the FireClass range, offering open-protocol fire detection products for enhanced safety in various settings. This comprehensive line of industry-approved products aims to create safer and more secure environments in commercial, residential, corporate, retail, leisure, care home, manufacturing, and warehouse facilities.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 38,645.7 Million Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 69,862.2 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 36,185.1 Million CAGR Growth Rate 6.8% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Product Type, Alarm Type, End-User Industry and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Fire Alarm Equipment Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the Fire Alarm Equipment Market, with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Disruption in Construction Activities: During the initial phases of the COVID-19 pandemic, many construction projects were put on hold or delayed due to lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, and economic uncertainties. This situation caused a slowdown in the installation of fire alarm equipment, especially in new construction projects, which negatively affected market growth.

Deferred Maintenance and Upgrades: With businesses facing financial challenges and prioritizing essential expenditures, non-essential projects, including maintenance and upgrades of fire alarm systems, were often deferred or canceled. This resulted in reduced demand for replacing and retrofitting existing fire alarm equipment during the pandemic.

Resumption of Construction Activities: As economies gradually reopen and construction activities resume, the demand for fire alarm equipment is expected to rebound. Governments’ stimulus packages and infrastructure investments aimed at revitalizing economies post-pandemic are likely to drive construction projects, thereby boosting the installation of fire alarm systems in new buildings.

Emphasis on Workplace Safety: The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened awareness about workplace safety and health. Businesses are expected to prioritize employee well-being and safety measures, including fire detection and alarm systems, as part of their overall risk management strategies. This renewed focus on workplace safety could stimulate demand for fire alarm equipment in commercial and industrial settings.

Regulatory Compliance: The enforcement of fire safety regulations and building codes is unlikely to wane post-pandemic. Governments and regulatory authorities may even strengthen fire safety requirements in response to lessons learned from the pandemic, further driving the adoption of fire alarm equipment to ensure compliance.

Technological Innovation: The fire alarm equipment market is characterized by continuous technological advancements. Manufacturers are expected to innovate and introduce new products that address emerging needs and challenges, such as touchless interfaces, remote monitoring capabilities, and integration with health monitoring systems, to adapt to the evolving post-pandemic landscape.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the market for fire alarm equipment, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Fire Alarm Equipment Market Regional Analysis

The Fire Alarm Equipment Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, fire alarm equipment trends focus on advanced technology integration and regulatory compliance. This region sees a significant emphasis on the integration of fire alarm systems with building automation and IoT platforms, allowing for centralized monitoring and control. Additionally, trends include the adoption of wireless and addressable fire alarm systems for easier installation and maintenance. Regulatory compliance drives demand for high-quality, UL-listed fire alarm equipment meeting stringent safety standards.

Europe: Europe prioritizes sustainability and energy efficiency in fire alarm equipment trends. This region witnesses a growing demand for eco-friendly and energy-efficient fire alarm systems, incorporating features such as LED notification devices and low-power consumption components. Additionally, there is a trend toward voice evacuation systems with multilingual capabilities to accommodate diverse populations. European markets also focus on compliance with EN54 standards, driving innovation in fire detection technology.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region experiences rapid urbanization and infrastructure development, driving demand for fire alarm equipment with scalable and cost-effective solutions. Trends include the adoption of wireless fire alarm systems for flexible installation in high-rise buildings and smart cities. Additionally, there’s a focus on localized solutions tailored to diverse cultural and linguistic preferences. Asia-Pacific markets also witness technological innovation, such as the use of AI-powered fire detection algorithms for improved accuracy and reliability.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): The LAMEA region sees trends in fire alarm equipment focusing on resilience and adaptability to harsh environmental conditions. This region experiences a demand for ruggedized fire alarm systems capable of withstanding extreme temperatures and humidity levels. Trends also include the integration of fire alarm systems with emergency communication networks for timely evacuation in disaster-prone areas. Additionally, there’s a growing emphasis on compliance with local fire safety regulations and standards to ensure effective fire prevention and response.

List of the prominent players in the Fire Alarm Equipment Market:





List of the prominent players in the Fire Alarm Equipment Market:

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International plc

Siemens AG

Bosch Security Systems

Tyco Fire Protection Products

Hochiki Corporation

Gentex Corporation

United Technologies Corporation (UTC)

Notifier by Honeywell

Securiton AG

Fike Corporation

Mircom Group of Companies

Apollo Fire Detectors Ltd.

Xtralis (now part of Honeywell)

Edwards

Others

The We have segmented the Fire Alarm Equipment Market as follows:

By Product Type

Smoke Detectors

Heat Detectors

Flame Detectors

Manual Call Points

Fire Alarm Panels

Notification Devices

Others

By Alarm Type

Audible Alarms

Visual Alarms

Manual Call-points Alarms

By End-User Industry

Construction

Oil & Gas

Healthcare

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Hospitality

Education

Retail

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Government

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

