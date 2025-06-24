Lulutox Tea UK (Lulutox Tea Detox) Officially Launches in Ireland, USA, Australia & Canada for Natural Digestive Cleanse





New York City, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lulutox™, a rising name in wellness and herbal nutrition, is excited to announce the official launch of its flagship product, Lulutox Detox Tea , across international markets including Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and other health-conscious regions. Crafted with a blend of time-tested natural herbs and modern wellness science, Lulutox Detox Tea is formulated to support digestion, promote natural detoxification, and help users feel lighter, healthier, and more energized—naturally.

“Our goal with Lulutox was to create a gentle yet effective detox tea that people can trust,” said a Lulutox spokesperson. “By sourcing only premium herbs and blending them in perfect harmony, we’ve created a tea that doesn’t just taste great—but truly supports whole-body wellness.”

A Clean Start: Pure Ingredients, Real Benefits

Lulutox Detox Tea is a plant-based, caffeine-free formula that combines some of nature’s most powerful cleansing ingredients. With each cup, users benefit from a curated mix of herbs that have been traditionally used for centuries to help remove toxins, improve digestion, and restore balance to the gut.

Key Ingredients:

Dandelion Root – Known to support liver function and reduce water retention

– Known to support liver function and reduce water retention Ginger Root – Helps ease bloating and supports gut health

– Helps ease bloating and supports gut health Fennel Seed – Promotes digestion and reduces occasional gas

– Promotes digestion and reduces occasional gas Peppermint Leaf – Refreshing flavor with natural cleansing properties

– Refreshing flavor with natural cleansing properties Licorice Root – Soothes the stomach and supports immune response

Together, these ingredients form a synergistic blend designed to:

Gently cleanse the digestive system

Support healthy weight management

Boost natural energy levels

Improve regularity without harsh laxatives

Promote overall gut health and wellness

Perfect for Daily Wellness Rituals

Lulutox Detox Tea is ideal for anyone looking to start a clean eating journey, maintain a healthy gut, or simply enjoy a refreshing herbal tea with functional benefits. Unlike chemical cleanses or extreme detoxes, Lulutox supports the body’s natural processes with gentle nourishment.

Consumers are encouraged to enjoy 1–2 cups per day, either in the morning or evening, as part of a healthy lifestyle.

The tea is:

Gluten-free

Vegan-friendly

No artificial additives or preservatives

Packaged in biodegradable, eco-conscious tea bags

Now Shipping to Ireland, USA, UK, Canada, and More

Lulutox Detox Tea is now available for purchase exclusively through the official website and select global partners. With growing demand in Ireland, the UK, the United States, and Canada, the company is actively expanding its distribution network to meet international interest.

To celebrate its global launch, customers can take advantage of limited-time discounts, multi-pack savings, and free shipping offers in select regions.

About Lulutox™

Lulutox™ is a wellness brand committed to natural health solutions backed by traditional knowledge and modern science. With a focus on detoxification, digestion, and daily vitality, Lulutox products are made with premium ingredients and formulated for real results without compromise.

Lulutox Detox Tea is the first in a growing line of natural wellness products aimed at supporting the body’s natural rhythm and restoring balance through mindful daily rituals.

For more information or to place an order, visit the official website at ( Lulutox™ ).





