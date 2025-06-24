UES Expands Forensic Engineering Expertise with Acquisition of Geohazards

ORLANDO, Fla., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UES, a national leader in geotechnical engineering, environmental consulting, materials testing and inspection services, has acquired Geohazards Engineering and Geology, a geology and engineering firm specializing in forensic engineering, geology and geophysics, geotechnical engineering, geotechnical construction inspection, erosion control, and litigation support. Headquartered in Gainesville, FL, their team of 18 highly skilled staff provide service on projects throughout the United States.

The firm was founded in 1985 by two Professors of Geology at the University of Florida: Anthony Randazzo, Ph.D., P.G., and Douglas L. Smith, Ph.D., P.G. The firm is now led by Owner and Director of Engineering Sam Polena, P.E. UES already maintains a Gainesville branch which has been in operation for 40 years. Geohazards will continue operating out of its current location, becoming the second UES branch in Gainesville.

Geohazards’ recent notable projects include geophysical and geotechnical engineering projects with a focus on karst identification and subsurface remediation for major theme parks, DOTs, airports, schools/universities, condominiums, hotels, mines, landfills, and private properties.

“We’re very excited to welcome Geohazards to Team UES,” said Rick Kushner, P.E., President of UES’ North Florida region, which Geohazards joins. “They are dedicated to their clients and always developing innovative solutions to serve those clients. Ongoing research and development is in their company’s DNA, and we’re proud to have them join our organization.”

Geohazards’ Owner and Director of Engineering Sam Polena, P.E. shared, “We have a talented team of professional engineers and geologists who are accessible and provide expert solutions that clients trust. We will continue to provide our expert services regionally and nationally as a part of UES while always finding ways to be the best partner to our clients. We strongly align with UES’ mission to exceed client expectations while ensuring the safety, integrity, and sustainability of the land and structures in the communities we serve.”

About Geohazards

Geohazards is a consulting firm specializing in engineering and geology with a commitment to personalized service. The firm’s areas of expertise include Forensic Engineering, Geology and Geophysics, Structural and Geotechnical Engineering, Construction Materials Testing, and Litigation Support. Located in the heart of Gainesville, FL, Geohazards is recognized for expert solutions and exceptional service throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit geohazards.com.