Morris Bank Recognized on Forbes List of Best Banks in Each State

DUBLIN, Ga., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris Bank (Nasdaq: MBLU) has been recognized on the list of Best-In-State Banks 2025 by Forbes and Statista Inc. The ranking recognizes the top-rated banks in each state when surveying approximately 26,000 U.S. consumers.

“Morris Bank takes pride in the quality of service we provide to our customers, and maintaining these priorities has positioned us to be recognized in this very humbling way,” says Spence Mullis, Chairman and CEO of Morris Bank. The listing of Best-In-State Banks by Forbes aims to showcase top-performing banks by state based on guidance and transparency in the banking market while meeting the needs of consumers. “To be ranked as the only community bank in Georgia is something our team is very proud of.”

Respondents to the market research firm, Statista, were asked how satisfied they were and how likely they were to recommend having a checking or savings account at their financial institution. Participants were also asked to rank their financial institution on factors like trust, customer service, digital tools, quality of financial advice, and the transparency of fees. These results, coupled with the more than 500,000 publicly available text reviews and ratings for each bank between February 2022 and March 2025, produced the list of top banks published by Forbes.

About Morris Bank – Morris Bank is a community bank rooted in Middle and South Georgia with branches in Laurens, Jones, Houston, and Bulloch Counties. In an ever-changing banking environment, Morris Bank still takes a common-sense approach and leverages practical financial solutions. Decisions have been made locally since 1954, and the Morris Bank team is ready to make banking easy for you. To learn what it means to Bank Blue or to find out more about our Code Blue philosophy, visit www.morris.bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Morris Bank NMLS 486851.