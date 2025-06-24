New Children’s Book CRAWFISH ESTHER FAYE Inspires Courage and Creativity in the Face of Adversity

Charleston, SC, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grant Michael Cassidy and Violet Rae Stander, two Louisiana-based creators, have teamed up to share a heartwarming children’s story on overcoming adversity. The beautifully illustrated picture book set in Louisiana’s Bayou Country, “Crawfish Esther Faye” tells the story of a young crawfish with learning difficulties who is struggling in school and in need of a confidence boost. Growing up in "Sportsman’s Paradise", Cassidy drew inspiration from his childhood home while Stander’s illustrations reflect her late grandfather Blaine Kern Sr.’s joie de vivre.

Like many children who struggle to fit into traditional classroom molds, the story’s main character, Esther Faye, is feeling overwhelmed with her schoolwork, and her anxiety is only compounded by a lack of empathy from her peers, particularly an unkind classmate’s teasing. But after some helpful advice from her mother, she embarks on a journey of self-discovery, uncovering hidden talents that lead to a personal transformation. “The book is about persistence and overcoming adversity while on the road to discovering one’s true talents,” Cassidy stated. “With her self-esteem broken, it is by cultivating her gifts that Esther Faye gains the confidence necessary to triumph with humility and grace.” Appealing to children aged five to eight, the book is designed to be read aloud at home and in classrooms.

“Crawfish Esther Faye” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

Grant Michael Cassidy grew up in the northern region of Louisiana known as “Sportsman’s Paradise.” The back door of his childhood home opened to a world of endless pine thickets and cypress swamps, ideal for building treetop forts from scrap wood and bike ramps from mounds of dried gumbo mud. Embracing his youthfulness and humor, he found a passion in storytelling with a pen. He hopes that the story of “Crawfish Esther Faye” will encourage individuals to discover and share their unique talents with the world.

About the Illustrator:

Violet Rae Stander comes from a long line of creative thinkers and is the daughter of two professional New Orleans artists. Her late grandfather, Blaine Kern Sr., is known as “Mr. Mardi Gras” for his incredible artistic contributions to Carnival parades, and his work continues to inspire her. Her childhood dreams revolved around emulating her family’s talent. Through her illustrations, she aims to spark creativity in young readers, much like her favorite childhood picture books did for her.

