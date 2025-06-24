Franklin Plumbing & Drain Cleaning Earns Praise as The Go-To Plumbing Experts In Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Plumbing & Drain Cleaning, a locally-owned and operated plumbing company based in Columbia, SC, is quickly gaining recognition as one of the most reliable and trusted sources for residential and commercial plumbing services in Richland County, Lexington County, and surrounding areas. With over four decades of hands-on experience, the company has become a household name for plumbing solutions that are both professional and affordable.

Franklin Plumbing & Drain Cleaning has built a strong reputation for providing a full range of plumbing services including drain cleaning, sewer line repairs and replacements, water heater repairs and replacements, leak detection and repair, gas line services, and more. With their team of licensed and highly trained professionals, the company delivers fast, efficient, and courteous service to every customer — whether it's a small leak or a large-scale sewer line issue.

"We believe in doing business the right way — with honesty, integrity, and respect," said Josh Daniels, owner of Franklin Plumbing & Drain Cleaning. "When someone calls us, they're trusting us to take care of their home or business, and we take that responsibility seriously. Our goal is always to provide the kind of service that makes customers feel confident and cared for."

What sets Franklin Plumbing apart is its unwavering commitment to treating customers like family. Their technicians arrive on time, treat each property with care, and don't leave until the problem is fixed and the customer is satisfied. The company also prides itself on fair, transparent pricing and offers solutions tailored to each customer's needs and budget.

With 10+ years in the business, Franklin Plumbing has grown alongside the communities it serves. Whether it's helping a family restore hot water quickly, assisting a business in clearing clogged drains before a busy day, or installing safe and efficient gas lines, the team has seen — and solved — nearly every type of plumbing challenge. This legacy of consistent, high-quality service has earned them countless positive reviews and loyal repeat customers.

"We wouldn't be where we are today without the support of our local community," added Daniels. "I'm incredibly grateful to the people of Richland County, Lexington County, and especially the residents of Columbia. Their trust and loyalty over the years have meant the world to me and our entire team. It's truly an honor to serve this area and be part of such a strong, supportive community."

Franklin Plumbing & Drain Cleaning is also known for its rapid response to plumbing emergencies. Whether it's a burst pipe, a broken water heater, or a dangerous gas leak, their team is available to respond swiftly, helping customers avoid further damage and stress. With a fleet of fully equipped service vehicles and a well-trained crew, they're ready to step in with the right tools and solutions when customers need them most.

In addition to their core plumbing services, the company continues to innovate and adapt to the latest technologies in the plumbing industry. By staying ahead of the curve with modern tools and techniques, Franklin Plumbing ensures their services are efficient, cost-effective, and long-lasting.

Homeowners and business owners throughout the Columbia area continue to turn to Franklin Plumbing & Drain Cleaning not only because of their experience, but because of the integrity with which they operate. They understand that plumbing problems are stressful — and they aim to make the process as easy and hassle-free as possible for every customer.

If you're looking for a plumbing company in Columbia, SC that delivers dependable service, fair prices, and old-fashioned customer care, Franklin Plumbing & Drain Cleaning is the name to trust. For more information or to schedule a service, visit: https://www.franklinplumbingsc.com or call (803) 799-2222.

About Franklin Plumbing & Drain Cleaning

Franklin Plumbing & Drain Cleaning is a trusted, locally-owned plumbing company serving Columbia, SC, and surrounding areas for over 10 years. They provide expert residential and commercial plumbing services, including drain cleaning, sewer repairs, water heaters, leak detection, and gas lines—delivering fast, honest, and reliable service with a customer-first approach.

###

For more information about Franklin Plumbing & Drain Cleaning, contact the company here:



Franklin Plumbing & Drain Cleaning

Josh Daniels

(803) 761-0167

info@franklinplumbingsc.com

3004 Millwood Ave

Columbia, SC 29205