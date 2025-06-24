Melmed Law Group Adds Attorney Erin Cole to Employment Law Team

Meet Erin Cole

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melmed Law Group proudly welcomes Erin Cole as a new attorney on its growing team. Erin brings nearly four years of experience advocating for employees in cases involving sexual harassment , discrimination , retaliation, wrongful termination , and wage and hour violations.

At Melmed Law Group, Erin is helping develop a new division focused on representing survivors of workplace sexual assault, harassment , and discrimination, with a focus on victim and survivor advocacy. She also plays an active role in prosecuting class and representative PAGA actions involving systemic labor violations such as unpaid wages, missed meal and rest breaks, and employee misclassification. Her work spans the full litigation lifecycle—from intake and pre-filing investigation to complex motion drafting, mediation, and trial preparation.

Before joining Melmed Law Group , Erin worked at plaintiff-side employment firms where she managed cases from intake through resolution and was actively involved in mediation and litigation strategy. Erin also externed for federal judges in the Southern District of California, where she worked on complex employment disputes and participated in early neutral evaluations—several of which led to successful settlement.

Erin earned her J.D. from the University of San Diego School of Law in 2021. While there, she was on the San Diego Law Review editorial board and served on the executive board of the Honor Court. She received the Pro Bono Service Recognition Award for completing over 400 hours of service and was awarded the Congresswoman Lynn Schenk Scholarship.

She graduated magna cum laude from UC San Diego in 2017 with a B.A. in Communications. Her undergraduate honors thesis explored gender performativity in digital spaces.

Erin’s professional memberships include the Welsh Inn of Court, Federal Bar Association (FBA), San Diego County Bar Association (SDCBA), Lawyers Club, National Association of Women Lawyers, American Association for Justice (AAJ), California Employment Lawyers Association (CELA), California Lawyers Association (CLA), and the San Diego Volunteer Lawyer Program (SDVLP). She also co-authored a publication in The New England Journal of Medicine.

In addition to her private practice, Erin provides pro bono representation to survivors of domestic violence through SDVLP. Her commitment to public interest work began during law school, where she chaired the Domestic Violence and Clean Slate Clinics and provided over 100 hours of legal support to individuals affected by domestic violence, elder abuse, and civil harassment.

Erin is passionate about bringing a fresh, survivor-centered approach to the legal field—one grounded in advocacy, empathy, and trauma-informed care. Long before entering the legal profession, she dedicated nearly a decade to public service as an EMT in Oakland and as an open water lifeguard. As a Supervising EMT and lifeguard for Sonoma County Regional Parks, Erin led a team of over 30 first responders and developed life-saving programs, including the award-winning Russian River Patrol. These roles demanded decisive leadership in crisis situations, deep community engagement, and a relentless commitment to protecting vulnerable populations. That foundation now shapes her work as an attorney, where she continues to prioritize the needs and voices of survivors. In her free time, Erin still enjoys open water swimming, mountain bike riding, hiking, horseback riding, and fighting the patriarchy.

To connect with Erin Cole on LinkedIn, visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/erin-cole-625394133/

For more information about Melmed Law Group, visit www.melmedlaw.com .

About Melmed Law Group

Melmed Law Group is a leading employment law firm based in Los Angeles, California. The firm specializes in representing employees in cases involving workplace harassment, discrimination, wrongful termination , wage theft, and other employment-related matters. Founded by Jonathan Melmed , the firm is committed to protecting the rights of workers and achieving justice for those who have been wronged by their employers.