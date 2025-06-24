DOT Miners Launches New Cloud Mining Contracts with Hardware-Free Access and Massive Earning Potential

London, UK, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DOT Miners, a global leader in cryptocurrency cloud mining, has officially launched its next-generation Bitcoin mining contracts, allowing users to earn up to $19,800 per day—all without purchasing or maintaining any hardware. This milestone event marks a major advancement in accessibility, sustainability, and income potential for crypto enthusiasts and first-time investors alike.

Backed by Bitmain and powered by renewable energy from European and African data centers, the new cloud mining platform delivers high-performance results with a low barrier to entry. Users can now mine Bitcoin and other digital assets with just a few clicks from anywhere in the world.

“We built DOT Miners to simplify crypto mining for everyone—from casual users to serious investors,” said a company spokesperson. “With zero setup, daily earnings, and a fully compliant infrastructure, we’re creating a smarter, greener way to grow passive income.”

Key Features of DOT Miners’ Cloud Mining Platform:

Hardware-Free Mining: No need for rigs, maintenance, or technical skills. Mining contracts are activated instantly through an intuitive online dashboard.



Mining contract examples:



Daily Payouts: Earnings are settled every 24 hours in BTC and other supported cryptocurrencies.





Up to $19,800/Day Returns: Top-tier plans are engineered for high-performance yields, based on historical data.





Green-Powered Mining: All operations run on clean, renewable energy, supporting sustainable blockchain growth.





Regulated & Secure: The platform adheres to international compliance standards and employs top-tier cybersecurity protocols, including DDoS protection, MFA, and full encryption.





: The platform adheres to international compliance standards and employs top-tier cybersecurity protocols, including DDoS protection, MFA, and full encryption. Affiliate Program: Users can boost earnings through a 4.5% referral commission





How to Start Mining with DOT Miners:

Sign Up – New users receive a $15 welcome bonus upon registration.



Select a Mining Contract – Flexible daily plans are available for every budget and risk profile.



Start Earning – Income is automatically credited daily, with principal returned at the end of the contract.





About DOT Miners

Established in the UK and supported by industry giant Bitmain, DOT Miners is one of the world’s fastest-growing crypto cloud mining platforms. With over 5 million users across 100+ countries, DOT Miners is dedicated to making mining simple, secure, and sustainable. Its renewable-powered farms and AI-optimized infrastructure ensure consistent returns with minimal environmental impact.

Whether you're seeking to diversify your portfolio or create a new stream of passive income, DOT Miners offers a reliable, future-forward solution.

Start mining now at https://dotminers.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.