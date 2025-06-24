Joseph Impicciche to Retire After Two Decades of Service to Catholic Healthcare

St. Louis, MO, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascension, one of the nation’s leading nonprofit Catholic health systems, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Joseph Impicciche, JD, MHA, will retire at the end of the calendar year following more than 20 years of service to Catholic healthcare and Ascension, including the past six years as CEO. Ascension’s Board of Directors has appointed President Eduardo Conrado to serve as the organization’s new CEO, effective January 1, 2026.

This long-planned transition reflects a clear and strategic path forward for Ascension — grounded in thoughtful succession planning and a deep commitment to its Mission. Mr. Impicciche will continue as CEO through the end of the year and remain actively engaged during the transition to support continuity and momentum.

“Joe has guided Ascension through some of the most challenging and transformative moments in our history,” said Stan Starnes, Chairman of Ascension’s Board of Directors. “His steady leadership, moral clarity and deep commitment to our Mission have strengthened our ability to serve those most in need while driving innovation and meaningful change across Catholic healthcare. We are deeply grateful for his service.”

As CEO, Mr. Impicciche focused on expanding access to care, particularly for underserved individuals and communities, and leveraging technology to enhance compassionate, personalized care. Under his leadership, Ascension strengthened its advocacy voice, launched community-focused initiatives and played a key role in national conversations on pressing public health issues, including drug affordability and community safety.

With strategic investments in community health ministries and the expansion of ambulatory services, notably the recent AMSURG acquisition, he oversaw important changes to Ascension’s care delivery model, ensuring patients receive the right care, at the right place and at the right time. He also served as a visible national leader throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, helping guide Ascension’s coordinated response and reinforcing the importance of Mission-driven care during times of crisis. He served on the board of the American Hospital Association and as Chairperson of the Catholic Health Association.

Mr. Impicciche strengthened Ascension’s commitment to serving communities by directing resources to address the root causes of health disparities. He championed the creation of the Ascension Foundation, focused on driving generational change through efforts that help individuals, families and communities thrive. In fiscal year 2024, Ascension provided $2.1 billion in care for persons living in poverty and other community benefit programs — continuing a deep commitment to those most in need.

“Serving this ministry has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” said Joe Impicciche. “What gives me hope for the future is not that the work will be easy, but that I have seen what is possible when Mission-driven people come together. Across Ascension, I have witnessed compassion, resilience, and courage in action — reminders that our strength lies in our people and our shared commitment to those we serve and the loving ministry of Jesus Christ as healer. As I conclude this chapter, I am filled with gratitude for the opportunity to walk alongside so many dedicated associates, caregivers and an exceptional leadership team whose partnership, support and friendship have meant more than I can express. I have every confidence in Eduardo as he carries our Mission forward with purpose, integrity and a clear vision for what compassionate, personalized care can be.”

Mr. Impicciche’s influence has extended beyond Ascension, helping shape the broader direction of Catholic healthcare across the country. He is widely respected by peers, admired for both his servant leadership and his ability to navigate complexity with compassion and clarity.

"Joe’s leadership has been a true witness to faith in action,” said Sister Danielle Bonetti, CSJ, Chair of the Sponsor for Ascension. “He has led with humility and deep devotion to our Catholic identity, helping ensure the healing ministry of Jesus is lived out each day across Ascension — through compassionate care and a respect for human dignity. We give thanks for his faithful service. As we entrust Eduardo with this sacred responsibility, we do so with confidence in his leadership and faith in God’s providence to guide our Mission forward."

“Joe has been a steadfast leader in Catholic healthcare, never wavering in his commitment to our shared Mission,” said Sister Mary Haddad, RSM, President and CEO of the Catholic Health Association. “With calm resolve and visionary insight, he has helped lead us through times of profound change. His legacy will endure in the lives touched by his service and the communities strengthened by his dedication to compassion and human dignity.”

Ascension’s next chapter will be shaped by a leader with deep knowledge of the organization and a clear vision for its future.

Mr. Conrado has served as President of Ascension since 2023, overseeing enterprise strategy, operations and growth. He joined the organization in 2018 as Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer, later becoming Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, where he helped lead transformation in care delivery, digital infrastructure and consumer engagement.

He brings more than 30 years of experience in technology, strategy and innovation in mission-driven organizations. Prior to Ascension, he spent 26 years at Motorola Solutions, including as Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer. He also served on Ascension’s Board of Directors for five years before joining the executive team. Named a Top 20 Innovator by Modern Healthcare in 2021, Mr. Conrado currently serves on the boards of the Catholic Health Association and ArcBest Corporation.

“Eduardo brings a forward-looking vision that reflects both a deep understanding of where healthcare is headed and a strong commitment to the Mission that defines Ascension,” said Stan Starnes, Chairman of Ascension’s Board of Directors. “He has spent years helping shape our strategy, strengthen our operations and lead through times of complexity and change. The Board has full confidence that he is the right leader for this next chapter — one that will require clarity, compassion and a continued focus on serving all, especially those most in need.”

“I am honored to serve as CEO of Ascension,” said Eduardo Conrado. “This organization carries a deep responsibility to care for all — with special attention to those most in need. I am committed to our Mission and the values that have guided Ascension throughout its history. As healthcare continues to evolve, I will stay focused on centering care around people — delivering more compassionate, connected and human experiences. I look forward to building on our strong foundation, continuing to transform our care delivery portfolio, advancing innovation and working alongside our dedicated associates, caregivers and partners to meet the changing needs of the communities we serve.”

Drawing on Ascension's strong tradition, Mr. Conrado will continue to focus on extending care beyond facility walls, deepening partnerships with communities and integrating digital tools and data to better meet people where they are. As President, he led Ascension through a $2.6 billion financial turnaround by stabilizing operations, modernizing infrastructure, transforming the portfolio, focused on associate engagement, enhancing safety and quality, and improving consumer experience. Under his leadership, Ascension implemented a new operating model, reduced reliance on contract labor, accelerated portfolio transformation investments to expand ambulatory and pharmacy services, and launched tools like the Ascension One app to simplify patient engagement. These efforts have positioned Ascension to reinvest in its people, patients, sites of care and Mission for the years ahead.

This leadership transition reaffirms Ascension’s focus on service, innovation and stability. With Mr. Conrado stepping into the CEO role, supported by a strong senior leadership team and the continued guidance of its Mission leaders, Ascension remains committed to compassionate care and a future where healthcare is more connected, responsive and rooted in human dignity.

Ascension extends its deepest gratitude to Mr. Impicciche for his more than two decades of dedicated service. His leadership has left a lasting imprint on the organization, and his contributions will continue to shape Catholic healthcare and Ascension for years to come.

