smart Drives Forward in the Year of Enhancing Global Operation 7 New Global Markets and Expanded Product Offerings

In the first half of 2025, smart continued to expand its global footprint and make its entry into 7 new markets.

Significant R&D advancements in future products and technologies have been made, solidifying the company’s long-term value proposition and meeting diverse customer needs.

With the launch of “open your mind Experiences” global campaign, smart keeps sharpening its renewed brand image and forged collaborations with iconic brands and Intellectual Properties, including BRABUS, Sennheiser, TREK, Keith Haring globally and Disney’s Mickey & Friends and Peet’s Coffee in China



As smart advances through 2025 - the year of enhancing global operation – the premium electric automotive brand continues to drive innovation across global markets through strategic partnerships and product excellence. In the first half of 2025, smart has made significant inroads into the global market landscape, successfully entering seven new markets across the MENA region and Latin America. The business footprint has now expanded to 38 countries and regions, with exceeding 580 stores worldwide.









With the launch of "open your mind Experience" global campaign, smart is sharpening its renewed brand image, and initating various crossover collaborations. In addition, the brand continues to enrich its product offerings, with plans to unveil more latest R&D technology and product results in the coming months.

Mr. Tong Xiangbei, Global CEO of smart, said: "In the first half of 2025, smart has accelerated global expansion by entering new markets and expanding our product offerings with innovative models. Meanwhile, significant R&D advancements in future products and technologies have been made, solidifying the young global company’s long-term value proposition and enabling us to meet diverse customer needs worldwide."

Sharpening the Brand Image through Inspirational Co-creation

During Auto Shanghai 2025, smart officially launched the "open your mind Experiences" global campaign, which was built around the "Power of Firsts" - the belief that first-time experiences create powerful emotional connections and unlock new possibilities. Embodying more first-time creative experiences, smart has forged collaborations with several iconic brands and Intellectual Properties throughout the first half of 2025.

The partnership with the Keith Haring Foundation aligns street art with smart's urban mobility vision, debuting the smart #3 Keith Haring Art Car, with plans for a production version later this year. The collaboration with Disney in China enhances smart’s inspiration with imagination and fun. This marks smart's second partnership with Mickey & Friends following the smart fortwo electric drive Disney edition from 11 years ago. smart and Peet’s Coffee co-created the #1 Crema Edition for the Chinese market which features distinctive black-gold coloring and exclusive interior elements.





Ms. Mandy Zhang, Global CMO of smart, said: "We actively bring the "open your mind" brand claim to life through innovative collaborations with iconic global brands and IPs. From high-performance upgrades with BRABUS and immersive audio experiences with Sennheiser to embedding Keith Haring's iconic art in product designs, our partnerships span automotive, art, and lifestyle realms—including co-creations with TREK, Mickey & Friends, Peet's Coffee, and many more. These partnerships embody our commitment to breaking boundaries and continuing sharpening our distinctive brand image across diverse cultures. As we grow our brand presence, we are working closely with partners across 38 countries and regions to deliver enhanced service experiences to our customers."

Mindful Technology Advancements: Enhanced ADAS and Intelligent Cabin

smart continued to enhance its mindful technology offerings in the first half of 2025. The smart #5's Navigation on smart Pilot (NSP) function has been activated in the Chinese mainland, providing enhanced driving assistance for local customers. Additionally, smart achieved the first implementation of AI-powered interactions in the smart #5, advancing its intelligent cabin experience.

Featuring these mindful technologies, the smart #5 continues its global rollout. The smart #5 BRABUS made its world premiere during the Milan Design Week in Italy, followed by successful launches in the European markets, Hong Kong China, and making its premiere in Malaysia, receiving positive feedback from global media and customers.

As smart progresses through the year of enhancing global operation, the brand remains committed to delivering exceptional experiences for customers worldwide. Through continued market expansion, innovative partnerships, and product excellence, smart will keep inspiring customers to discover what happens when you open your mind to new possibilities.

Since the birth of the brand in the 1990s, smart has always maintained the vision of exploring the best solutions for future urban mobility. In late 2019, Mercedes-Benz AG and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group officially established smart global joint venture.

From 2019 to 2024, after the comprehensive renewal of its brand, products, and business model, smart successfully achieved the strategic objectives set for its initial five-year phase. Adhering steadfastly to the "China-Europe, Dual Home" global development strategy, smart has transformed into a leading premium electric automotive brand. It now boasts an expanding product matrix and a global footprint spanning around 40 countries and regions. In 2025, smart aims to boost its global business operations.