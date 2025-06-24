CIRI Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI) is pleased to report that, at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 19, 2025, 15 nominees were elected as Directors. Scott Parsons, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Alamos Gold Inc., was appointed Chair for a two-year term, and Adam Borgatti, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Aecon Group Inc., was appointed Past Chair for a one-year term.

“Scott’s blend of capital markets, investor relations and corporate development experience will be beneficial as CIRI responds to the evolving needs of investor relations professionals. His expertise, coupled with his strong leadership skills, will serve CIRI well as we continue to advance the stature of the profession,” commented Adam Borgatti, Past Chair, CIRI Board of Directors.

Scott Parsons, Chair, CIRI Board of Directors, commented: “I am very excited to be taking on the role of Chair. With the support of Nathalie and the rest of this talented and diverse Board, I look forward to contributing to CIRI’s strategic direction, continuing to raise the awareness of investor relations in Canada and further promoting CIRI’s mandate to contribute to the transparency and integrity of the Canadian capital market.”

Scott Parsons is joined by four new Directors: Annemarie Brissenden, Director, Investor Relations, Refined Substance.; Brenda Dayton, Vice President, Investor Relations, Bunker Hill Mining Corporation; Stacey Pavlova, Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications, Faraday Copper Corp.; and Sarah Zapotichny, Vice President, Western Canada, Peterson Capital.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce that four accomplished individuals – Brenda, Annemarie, Stacey and Sarah – will be joining the CIRI Board. They bring extensive investor relations and capital markets expertise that will be an asset to the organization as we work together to advance the investor relations profession,” commented Scott Parsons, Chair, CIRI Board.

Annemarie Brissenden is an experienced investor relations professional and accomplished communicator who is passionate about empowering shareholders to make educated investment decisions. Over the past 25 years as an investor relations professional, she has played lead roles in several financings, an initial public offering and a spin-out. She has advised on shareholder activism, rebranded several public companies and worked on a transformative corporate merger. Annemarie is currently a member of CIRI’s Issues Committee, contributes to CIRI’s IR leader publication, and has served on two not-for-profit boards. She is a Certified Professional in Investor Relations (CPIR) and has a degree in English Literature (with Distinction) from McGill University.

Brenda Dayton is an accomplished executive with experience in corporate governance, communications and investor relations within the mining sector. Currently, Brenda serves as Vice President, Investor Relations at Bunker Hill Mining Corp., where she develops and executes marketing strategies to enhance the company’s visibility and market recognition, and manages direct communications with shareholders, stakeholders and media organizations. Brenda holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Calgary, where she received the Charles S. Noble Leadership Award and the Outstanding Graduate Award. She has completed advanced studies in negotiation, mining, capital markets and corporate governance, including the Canadian Securities Course and the Women Get on Board – Getting Board Ready Program.

Stacey Pavlova is a finance professional with 15 years of experience in the mining industry, specializing in investor relations, corporate communications, finance, and metal sales. She is currently Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications at Faraday Copper Corp., a TSX-listed exploration company advancing its flagship Copper Creek Project in the United States. In this role, Stacey leads the company’s strategic communications and investor engagement, supporting capital markets initiatives and corporate growth. Stacey serves on the Board of Directors of NiCAN Ltd., a TSX-V listed nickel exploration company, and has held several leadership roles with the Canadian Investor Relations Institute, including Board Member, Audit Committee Member, and Chair of the British Columbia Chapter. She holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and earned her Master’s in Finance from the University of Denver.

Sarah Zapotichny has over 20 years of experience in investor relations and corporate communications. In her current role as VP of Western Canada at Peterson Capital, she provides capital markets retail advisory to public companies across a diverse range of industries. Sarah holds a BA (Hons) in Criminology and Psychology from Simon Fraser University and has specialized training in Mediation and Third-Party Intervention from the Justice Institute of British Columbia. She has also completed the Canadian Securities Course (CSC) and the Certified Professional in Investor Relations (CPIR) program from the Rotman School of Management. Sarah serves as Chair of the Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI), Alberta Chapter, where she champions excellence in investor relations and is deeply committed to mentoring the next generation of business leaders.

The following 15 individuals will serve as Directors of CIRI:

Adam Borgatti, CFA, CPIR, ICD.D Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Aecon Group Inc. Annemarie Brissenden, CPIR Director, Investor Relations, Refined Substance Brenda Dayton Vice President, Investor Relations, Bunker Hill Mining Corporation Bruno Di Genova, MBA Vice President, Sales, Digicast David Frost, LLB Partner, McCarthy Tétrault LLP Kevin Hallahan, CPA, CMA Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations, Linamar Corporation Claire Mahaney, CFA Vice President, Investor Relations & ESG, Primaris Real Estate Income Trust Jennifer McCaughey, F.CIRI Director, Investor Relations, Calian Group Ltd. Nathalie Megann, CPIR, ICD.D President & CEO, CIRI Scott Parsons, CFA Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development, Alamos Gold Inc. Stacey Pavlova, CFA Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications, Faraday Copper Corp. Mahsa Rejali, MBA Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Cineplex Inc. Quentin Weber, CPIR Senior Advisor, Investor Relations, WSP Global Inc. Ann Wilkinson Vice President, Investor Relations, Mineros SA Sarah Zapotichny Vice President, Western Canada, Peterson Capital

The Board looks forward to engaging with fellow members and continuing to deliver value through professional development events, resources, networking opportunities and issues education and advocacy.

Curtis Pelletier, Director, Investor Relations, Graham Corporation, is retiring from the Board. Curtis has dedicated his time volunteering for the organization and has made a tremendous contribution.

“I want to thank our outgoing Board member – Curtis Pelletier – for his active involvement on the CIRI Board. He has been instrumental in advancing CIRI’s mandate, and his counsel will be missed,” said Scott Parsons, Chair, CIRI Board of Directors.

About CIRI

CIRI is a professional, not-for-profit association of executives responsible for communication between public corporations, investors and the financial community. CIRI contributes to the transparency and integrity of the Canadian capital markets by advancing the practice of investor relations, the professional competency of its members and the stature of the profession. With over 300 members and four Chapters across the country, CIRI is the voice of IR in Canada. For further information, please visit CIRI.org.

For further information, please contact:

Nathalie Megann, CPIR, ICD.D

President & CEO

Canadian Investor Relations Institute

(416) 364-8200 ext. 101

nmegann@ciri.org