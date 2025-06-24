Nano Earth Labs Keto ACV Gummies Website Update Introduces Consumer Tools for Daily Ketogenic Supplementation Support

Austin, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Safe Harbour Supps Inc., the company behind the Nano Earth Labs brand, has announced a new website update centered on its flagship supplement product, Nano Earth Labs Keto ACV Gummies. The refreshed platform expands consumer resources, clarifies subscription and shipping policies, and enhances product bundle access for individuals pursuing ketogenic wellness routines.

According to the official website (www.getmynanoearth.com), Nano Earth Labs Keto ACV Gummies are formulated to support adults following low-carb or metabolism-conscious lifestyles. This supplement combines exogenous ketones and apple cider vinegar (ACV) extract in a gummy format designed for convenient daily use and alignment with clean-label dietary goals.

Educational Features and Enhanced Transparency

The updated site offers expanded product information and consumer support features, including:

A new FAQ section addressing ketosis, apple cider vinegar use, and daily supplementation

Secure checkout with real-time bundle selection

Transparency into Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certification

Clear subscription terms and billing policies

These updates are designed to provide clarity, improve user experience, and empower consumers with better decision-making tools.

Product Profile: Nano Earth Labs Keto ACV Gummies

Nano Earth Labs Keto ACV Gummies are crafted with Beta-Hydroxybutyrate (BHB) ketones and concentrated ACV extract. These ingredients are selected to:

Support metabolic adaptation during low-carb nutrition plans

Offer an alternative energy source in the form of ketones

Provide an easy-to-use format that fits into daily supplement routines

The gummies are non-GMO, gelatin-free, and free from synthetic additives. All products are manufactured in the United States in GMP-certified facilities. They are marketed toward adults interested in integrating ketogenic support without powders, pills, or complicated protocols.

Product Availability and Purchase Options

Customers may choose from the following bundle offers, all available via the official website:

Buy 1 Get 1 Free: $139.90 plus $9.95 shipping and handling (2 bottles total)

Buy 2 Get 2 Free: $239.80 with free shipping (4 bottles total)

Buy 3 Get 3 Free: $299.70 with free shipping (6 bottles total)

Select purchases may automatically enroll customers in a subscription program based on their chosen bundle. Billing occurs on a recurring monthly cycle unless canceled. Full terms are available at checkout.

Ketosis Education: A Metabolic Overview

Ketosis is a natural metabolic state in which the body shifts to burning fat for energy instead of carbohydrates. It typically occurs when dietary carbohydrate intake is significantly reduced. Nano Earth Labs Keto ACV Gummies are formulated with BHB ketones to support this nutritional transition.

Apple cider vinegar extract, a long-standing component in traditional and modern wellness programs, is included for its potential digestive and metabolic role. Together, these ingredients offer a convenient way for users to complement a low-carb regimen or intermittent fasting plan.

Designed for Daily Integration

Nano Earth Labs Keto ACV Gummies are packaged as chewable, flavorful gummies that require no refrigeration or preparation. Recommended usage is two gummies per day, ideally in the morning or early afternoon.

This supplement format supports busy adults seeking convenient, stimulant-free supplementation without disrupting their normal routine.

Subscription and Delivery Transparency

All bundle purchases include full transparency regarding optional auto-renewal subscription terms. Subscriptions are designed to support consistent access and include complimentary shipping.

Orders are fulfilled via USPS First Class Mail, typically arriving within two to five business days. Customers can cancel their subscriptions or contact support at any time using the information provided below.

About the Brand: Safe Harbour Supps Inc. and Nano Earth Labs

Nano Earth Labs is a product line developed by Safe Harbour Supps Inc., a U.S.-based wellness company focused on clean-label formulation, ingredient transparency, and user-friendly supplement delivery systems.

The company manufactures its products in GMP-certified facilities and has prioritized education and compliance in its online customer experience. The growing popularity of Nano Earth Labs Keto ACV Gummies reflects the brand’s continued expansion in the nutritional supplement market.

Customer Support and Contact

Operated By: Safe Harbour Supps Inc.

Safe Harbour Supps Inc. Product: Nano Earth Labs Keto ACV Gummies

Nano Earth Labs Keto ACV Gummies Website: www.getmynanoearth.com

Email: support@getmynanoearth.com

support@getmynanoearth.com Phone: +1-833-538-6629

Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Statements about dietary supplements in this release have not been evaluated by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual results may vary.

Consumers are encouraged to consult with a licensed healthcare provider before beginning any new supplement program, especially if they are pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or have a medical condition.