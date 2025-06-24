Graphjet Technology Discloses Notice from Nasdaq

Innovative technological leader to oversee all technical, operational, customer support and business development initiatives

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphjet Technology (“Graphjet” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq:GTI), a leading developer of patented technologies to produce graphite and graphene directly from agricultural waste, today announced that it received a written notice (“Notice”) on June 18, 2025 from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) indicating that the Company no longer complies with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the “Listing Rule”) requiring that listed securities maintain a minimum bid price of $0.10 per share based upon the Company’s closing bid price for the last 10 consecutive trading days prior to the Notice. The Notice also stated that the noncompliance with the Listing Rule serves as an additional basis for delisting the Company’s securities from Nasdaq, and that the matter will be considered by the Nasdaq Hearings Panel at the Company’s previously disclosed hearing that will be held on July 17, 2025 (the “Hearing”). The Notice serves only as a notification of deficiency, not of imminent delisting, and has no current effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s securities. The Company intends to appeal Nasdaq’s decision, and this appeal will stay the suspension of the Company’s securities pending the Hearing.

Though there can be no assurance that the Company will regain or maintain compliance with the Listing Rule, the Company is exercising diligent efforts and intends to regain compliance with the Listing Rule.

This announcement is made in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notification.

About Graphjet Technology

Graphjet Technology (Nasdaq: GTI) was founded in 2019 in Malaysia as an innovative graphene and graphite producer. Graphjet Technology has the world’s first patented technology to recycle palm kernel shells generated in the production of palm seed oil to produce single layer graphene and artificial graphite. Graphjet’s sustainable production methods utilizing palm kernel shells, a waste agricultural product that is common in Malaysia, will set a new shift in graphite and graphene supply chain of the world. For more information, please visit https://www.graphjettech.com/.

