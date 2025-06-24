Credit Acceptance Announces Extension of Revolving Secured Line of Credit Facility

Southfield, Michigan, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) announced today that we have extended the maturity of our revolving secured line of credit facility with a commercial bank syndicate from June 22, 2027 to June 22, 2028.

As of June 24, 2025, we did not have a balance outstanding under the facility.

There were no other material changes to the terms of the facility.

Description of Credit Acceptance Corporation

We make vehicle ownership possible by providing innovative financing solutions that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.