Ethereum (ETH) Whale Allocates $250K to Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Presale as Stage 3 Gains Momentum





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On-chain activity has revealed that a major Ethereum holder has allocated approximately $250,000 into the ongoing presale of Little Pepe ($LILPEPE), a Layer 2 meme-chain currently in its third fundraising stage. This strategic purchase follows the whale’s recent divestment of ETH into Shiba Inu (SHIB), further signaling renewed interest in Ethereum-native meme ecosystems.

The wallet, known to hold over $17 million in ETH-based assets, moved 1,400 ETH to a centralized exchange earlier this month. Shortly after, a portion of the funds was directed into SHIB, while a separate tranche was allocated directly into Little Pepe’s presale wallet, according to blockchain explorers.

The transaction coincides with a strong presale performance by Little Pepe, which has already raised over $1.7 million across its funding rounds and sold more than 1.5 billion tokens. The current token price stands at $0.0012, with the next increase scheduled for the upcoming stage. The investment by a high-value ETH holder has drawn attention to the project’s growing momentum ahead of its initial exchange listings.

What Is Little Pepe?

Little Pepe is building a dedicated Layer 2 blockchain optimized for meme coin creation, deployment, and trading. The network is designed to offer ultra-low transaction fees, EVM compatibility, bot-resistant mechanics, and an in-house launchpad called Pepe’s Pump Pad. These features aim to provide a seamless and secure environment for meme-based crypto innovation.

According to the project’s roadmap, a testnet release is expected in Q3 2025, followed by validator onboarding and integrations with key decentralized applications. The $LILPEPE token will serve as the gas currency and governance asset of the chain.

$777,000 Giveaway and Community Campaign

To boost user engagement and support adoption, Little Pepe is also running a $777,000 giveaway campaign. Participants who contribute at least $100 to the presale and complete a set of simple social media tasks—such as following the project on X (formerly Twitter), joining the Telegram group, and tagging friends—will become eligible for prize pool entries. Ten winners will be awarded $77,000 worth of LILPEPE each.

The campaign has been widely shared across crypto communities, helping drive awareness and attracting both retail investors and larger holders.

A Strategic Shift Toward Infrastructure-Driven Meme Projects

While meme coins have traditionally risen on the back of viral narratives, the emergence of Layer 2 chains like Little Pepe suggests a shift toward utility-backed meme ecosystems. With early adoption from notable Ethereum holders and continued presale growth, Little Pepe is positioning itself not just as a token, but as an infrastructure layer for meme finance.

