SiTime Corporation Announces Launch of Follow-on Public Offering

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation (Nasdaq: SITM), the Precision Timing company, announced today it has publicly filed a preliminary prospectus supplement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission related to a proposed follow-on public offering of $350,000,000 of shares of its common stock. In addition, SiTime intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of an additional $52,500,000 of shares of its common stock. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

UBS Investment Bank and Stifel are joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Needham & Company is also a joint book-running manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares to be sold in this offering was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2024, and became effective upon filing. SiTime has also filed a preliminary prospectus supplement for the proposed offering. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from: UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, by telephone at (888) 827-7275 or by email at ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, or by telephone at (415) 364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is the Precision Timing company. Our semiconductor MEMS programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With more than 3.5 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements relating to SiTime’s expectations regarding the proposed public offering. SiTime cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, the risk that the proposed public offering will not be consummated on the terms or in the amounts contemplated or otherwise, and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering. Risks and uncertainties relating to SiTime and its business can be found in the “Risk Factors” section of SiTime’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on May 8, 2025, and in the preliminary prospectus supplement related to the proposed public offering filed with the SEC on June 24, 2025. SiTime undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in SiTime’s expectations, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Shelton Group

Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry

sitm-ir@sheltongroup.com



SiTime Corporation

Beth Howe

Chief Financial Officer

investor.relations@sitime.com