Barrack, Rodos & Bacine Investigating Cyberattack and Potential Data Breach at Erie Insurance

PHILADELPHIA, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrack, Rodos & Bacine is actively investigating a reported cyberattack on Erie Indemnity Corporation, which operates under the name Erie Insurance.

On June 8, 2025, Erie Insurance publicly announced it was “experiencing a network outage that is affecting all systems.” Subsequently, on June 11, 2025, the company confirmed it is “working with law enforcement and conducting a comprehensive forensic analysis with the assistance of leading cybersecurity experts to gain a full understanding of this event.”

Although the investigation remains ongoing, Erie Insurance holds sensitive personal data of millions of policyholders and customers, including names, addresses, contact information, Social Security Numbers, and birthdates.

Data breaches involving sensitive personal information—especially Social Security Numbers, birthdates, or driver’s license numbers—can result in a serious risk of identity theft and financial fraud. When companies fail to adequately protect this information, they may be held legally responsible for any resulting harm.

