Barrack, Rodos & Bacine Investigating Data Breach at Aflac

On June 20, 2025, Aflac publicly announced that, on June 12, 2025, it had “identified unauthorized access to its network.” Aflac acknowledged that files on its computer servers had been accessed by an unknown party and that “potentially impacted files contain claims information, health information, social security numbers, and/or other personal information, related to customers, beneficiaries, employees, agents, and other individuals in its U.S. business.”

Although the investigation remains ongoing, Aflac holds sensitive personal data of millions of policyholders and customers, including names, addresses, contact information, Social Security Numbers, and health information.

Data breaches involving sensitive personal information—especially Social Security Numbers, or health information—can result in a serious risk of identity theft and financial fraud. When companies fail to adequately protect this information, they may be held legally responsible for any resulting harm.

