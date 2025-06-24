Coherent Launches ACE FL, an All-New, Two-Micron Fiber Laser to Address the Expanding Opportunities in Urology and Other Medical Markets

SAXONBURG, Pa., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, today announced the launch of its ACE FL series, thulium fiber laser (TFL), engineered specifically for therapeutic medical applications – most notably for lithotripsy and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment.

The new two-micron ACE FL system delivers superior precision, improved patient outcomes, and enhanced procedural efficiency compared to legacy laser technologies such as holmium:YAG systems. It is optimized for integration into surgical devices and laser systems used in minimally invasive procedures.

“Our new thulium fiber laser is a breakthrough platform that enables medical OEMs to deliver safer, faster, and more effective treatments for kidney stones and BPH,” said Martin Seifert, Vice President, High-Power Fiber Laser Business Unit at Coherent. “With the growing shift toward outpatient and minimally invasive procedures, the market opportunity for fiber-based surgical lasers is stronger than ever.”

Thulium fiber lasers offer superior cutting precision in BPH enucleation, a compact form factor ideal for OEM integration, and enhanced energy efficiency through lower power consumption and improved thermal management.

The ACE FL platform leverages proprietary fiber designs and manufacturing capabilities to offer OEM partners a scalable, high-performance solution for next-generation surgical tools. In addition, Coherent enhances rapid ease of integration by multiplying the power of our new ACE FL series with the surgically proven capabilities of our superb range of disposable fiber assemblies.

With vertically integrated manufacturing and IP-protected fiber designs, Coherent is uniquely positioned to support global medical device manufacturers with reliable supply and long-term innovation.

Coherent will showcase the ACE FL at LASER World of Photonics Munich 2025.

