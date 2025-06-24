Coherent to Showcase Innovative Products, Technologies, and Thought Leadership at Laser World of Photonics 2025

SAXONBURG, Pa., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, announced today that it will showcase its new products and technologies across its photonics portfolio at Laser World of Photonics 2025, in Munich, Germany, June 24-27, Booth #3.317. Coherent will also bring expert insights thanks to its thought leaders that will present at panels and technical sessions, and other events.

“Laser World of Photonics is the premier global stage for showcasing innovation in photonics, and we’re excited to demonstrate how Coherent is shaping the future of the industry—through our transformative technologies, collaborative partnerships, and thought leadership that spans our entire portfolio,” said Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, Chief Marketing Officer at Coherent.

RECENT PRODUCT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Industry-First 600 W Excimer Laser Powers HTS Tape Production

Industry-first 600 W 308 nm excimer laser enables high-volume HTS tape production via pulsed laser deposition. Doubles throughput, triples runtime, and supports scaling for fusion energy, MRI, and power grid applications—advancing zero-carbon technology goals.

18 W 880 nm Single-Emitter Laser Diode for High-Performance DPSS Systems

High-power 880 nm single-emitter laser diode delivers 18 W output for efficient pumping of DPSS lasers. Engineered for precision and reliability, it enhances performance in demanding industrial and scientific applications, with optimal thermal management and integration ease.

ACE FL 2 µm Thulium Fiber Laser for Advanced Urology Treatments

New two-micron fiber laser enhances precision and efficiency in kidney stone and BPH procedures. Compact, energy-efficient, and ideal for OEM integration, it enables safer, faster, and minimally invasive surgical solutions for expanding medical markets.

Disposable Surgical Fibers Enhance Laser Lithotripsy and Medical Procedures

New high-performance fiber assemblies offer superior durability and laser energy transmission for lithotripsy, urology, and soft tissue surgery. Designed for OEM and clinical use, they enable precise, reliable treatments in advanced medical applications.

Osprey Femtosecond Laser for Life Sciences and Manufacturing

Compact, energy-efficient femtosecond laser delivers sub-350 fs pulses with high beam quality and stability. Ideal for optogenetics, microsurgery, and device manufacturing, Osprey offers reliable, fiber-based performance for clinical and industrial integration.

Air-Cooled Diode Laser Sets Standard for Polymer Welding

Compact 500 W air-cooled diode laser system delivers turnkey performance for polymer welding, soldering, and bonding. With 300 µm fiber, rack-mount design, and no need for water cooling, it simplifies OEM integration and boosts productivity in demanding environments.

FACTOR Diode Pumps With More Power and New Wavelengths

FACTOR series now offers higher output power, improved efficiency, and new wavelengths including 793 nm. Designed for OEM integration, these fiber-coupled diode pumps support scalable production for medical and industrial laser applications with unmatched reliability.

Expanded PowerMax™ Line With New High-Power Sensor and Backscatter Shield

PM15K+ sensor measures laser power up to 15 kW with fast 5 s response and large active area. New backscatter shield for PM10K+ enhances safety and accuracy by cutting reflections to under 1%. Both innovations support precise, high-power laser measurement in industrial environments.

INTEGRATED PHOTONICS FORUM

OPENING KEYNOTE: Unlocking Revolutionary Frontiers in Technology

Speaker : Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi

Tuesday, June 24, 11:00 a.m. (Location: A2.250)

LASER MATERIALS PROCESSING FORUM

OPENING TALK: Lasers Everywhere – Shaping our Future

Speaker : Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi

Tuesday, June 24, 10:00 a.m. (Location: B3.142)

Panel Discussion: Trends and Challenges for the Industrial Laser Industry

Speaker : Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi

Tuesday, June 24, 11:20 a.m. (Location: B3.142)

TALK: Beam Delivery Strategies to Increase Productivity of Ultrashort Pulse Laser Applications

Speaker : Fabian Sörensen

Wednesday, June 25, 2:20 p.m. (Location: B3.142)

LASERS AND OPTICS FORUM

TALK: Industrial UV Lasers – Technologies, State-of-the-Art Performance and Outlook

Speaker : Dr. Norman Hodgson

Wednesday, June 25, 2:25 p.m. (Location: A2.561)

TALK: High Power, High Efficiency Semiconductor Laser Diodes from 870 nm up to 980 nm Range

Speaker : Dr. Johanna Wolf

Thursday, June 26, 4:20 p.m. (Location: A2.561)

PHOTONICS FOR MEDTEC FORUM

TALK: High-Power Diode Lasers in Medical Applications

Speaker : Dr. Christian Lux

Wednesday, June 25, 3:40 p.m. (Location: B2.350)

TALK: New Developments of Compact Lasers and Multi Wavelength Light Engines Support Recent Advances in Cancer Immunotherapy

Speaker : Dr. Frank Gaebler

Thursday, June 26, 4:20 p.m. (Location: B2.350)

BIOPHOTONICS & MEDICAL APPLICATIONS FORUM

TALK: Innovations in Laser Sources and Engines for Biophotonics

Speaker : Ingo Waldeck

Thursday, June 26, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (Location: B2.350)

