Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Against Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) on Behalf of Investors

NEW YORK, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HIMS). The investigation concerns whether Hims & Hers and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On April 29, 2025, Hims & Hers and Novo Nordisk announced a “long-term collaboration” through which Hims & Hers would sell Novo Nordisk’s popular weight loss drug Wegovy. On June 23, 2025, Novo Nordisk announced that it was terminating the partnership, accusing Hims & Hers of engaging in “deceptive marketing” and the illegal “selling of illegitimate, knockoff versions of Wegovy that put patient safety at risk.” On this news, the price of Hims & Hers shares declined $22.25 per share, or approximately 34%, from $64.22 per share on June 20, 2025 to $41.97 per share on June 23, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Hims & Hers securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out the form below to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.



Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

