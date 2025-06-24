Kurtz Fargo, Colorado's Largest Locally Owned Firm, Expands in Durango

DURANGO, Colo., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kurtz Fargo LLP , Colorado’s largest locally owned and Colorado-focused accounting firm, today announces the grand opening of its new office location in Durango. This further expansion outside of Boulder headquarters is part of their long-term strategic growth plan to continue establishing leadership across the state and nationwide.

The modern, 2,476 square foot office is centrally located at 1140 Main Ave, Suite A, Durango, CO 81301. Its convenient downtown location integrates Kurtz Fargo in the community and ensures easy access for clients. A dedicated team of 10 seasoned professionals will staff the location, offering a comprehensive suite of accounting and advisory services tailored to support both local businesses and individuals. The Durango Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed Kurtz Fargo with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 5, 2025, celebrating the firm's arrival in the local business community.

Durango was chosen for this strategic expansion to better serve Kurtz Fargo’s expanding client base throughout the region and reinforce its robust presence across Colorado.

"Durango's dynamic economy, particularly its thriving small business sector, strong entrepreneurial spirit and supportive local environment, make it an ideal choice for our continued growth," said Matt Fargo, CPA, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Kurtz Fargo. "We want to be a meaningful partner in local economic development, bringing our industry-leading accounting and advisory services closer to businesses and individuals in Durango and surrounding areas.”

Local business leaders have voiced strong enthusiasm for Kurtz Fargo's expanded presence in Southwest Colorado including Durango-based Agile Space Industries , an in-space propulsion solution provide. "Having Kurtz Fargo establish an office here is fantastic news for our community and for us as their client as they have been a great partner for Agile," said Kris Schaa, Chief Financial Officer of Agile Space Industries. "Over the past three years they helped improve our financial reporting through their audit services. This has been a key component in our ability to scale. They are a great resource for our local business community."

Kurtz Fargo aims to offer a full range of services from its new Durango location, including tax planning and preparation, audit and assurance, and business consulting, tailored to meet the unique needs of the local market. The firm looks forward to becoming an integral part of the Durango community, contributing to its economic vitality and building lasting relationships.

About Kurtz Fargo LLP:

Founded in 2010 and based in Boulder, CO, Kurtz Fargo LLP is a certified public accounting firm offering professional assurance, tax, and advisory services. They specialize in serving emerging growth, small, and mid-sized businesses, combining agility with expertise to deliver customized financial strategies that drive results. The firm prides itself on building lasting partnerships and providing guidance to help businesses thrive. Kurtz Fargo was recognized as one of the Best Firms to Work For in 2024 by Accounting Today, and proudly celebrates its 15th anniversary in August 2025, marking a decade and a half of dedicated service and growth. Learn more at www.kurtzfargo.com and connect with Kurtz Fargo on LinkedIn .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7545eaa-4ce8-4d28-9d0b-206f270a8bc3