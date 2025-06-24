Multimedia Update - Trace Essex of Pupsi Inc Shares Insights on Dog Boarding Misconceptions in HelloNation Magazine

CARY, N.C., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What do most pet owners misunderstand about dog boarding? In a featured article in HelloNation Magazine , Trace Essex of Pupsi Inc in Cary, North Carolina, explains that boarding is far more than a temporary kennel stay. Many people assume that providing food, water, and a soft place to sleep is enough for their dog while they’re away, but Essex emphasizes that this limited approach fails to support the social and emotional well-being of dogs.

According to Essex, quality dog boarding involves structured routines, human interaction, and mental engagement that closely mirror a dog’s home environment. Without these elements, even short stays can become stressful for dogs accustomed to companionship and predictable daily rhythms. Facilities that offer supervised play, enrichment activities, and knowledgeable staff help reduce stress and keep dogs calm, safe, and stimulated. Importantly, these features support not just a dog’s physical needs, but also its behavioral and emotional health.

Essex also highlights the misconception that upscale accommodations—such as luxury suites or plush bedding—are the best indicators of care. Instead, attention should focus on staff training, dog-to-caregiver ratios, and how the facility integrates observation and interaction into every part of a dog’s day. Transparent communication with pet owners and detailed knowledge about each dog’s habits and responses further distinguishes high-quality care.

These insights are featured in the HelloNation Magazine article, What Most People Get Wrong About Dog Boarding .

