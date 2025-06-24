Spirit Blockchain Capital Appoints Don Stewart, CFA, to Board of Directors, Strengthening Governance and Shareholder Representation

Toronto, Canada, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. (CSE: SPIR), a leading public company advancing regulated digital asset and tokenization strategies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Don Stewart, CFA, to its Board of Directors as an Independent Board Member.

Mr. Stewart brings a distinguished blend of leadership in capital markets, public service, and financial regulation that will significantly enhance Spirit’s governance and strategic execution. A veteran of Bay Street with over two decades of experience in equity markets, regulatory compliance, and financial innovation, Mr. Stewart’s appointment marks a powerful endorsement of Spirit’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and investor trust.

Most recently, Mr. Stewart served as a Member of Parliament for Toronto—St. Paul’s and was an active voice on the Standing Committee on National Defence. Prior to this, he led the Market Surveillance team at the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)—formerly IIROC—where he spearheaded oversight of Canada’s public markets and implemented reforms to reduce manipulative and deceptive trading practices. His regulatory insights are complemented by an executive career at Morgan Stanley Canada and BMO Capital Markets, where he was a pioneer in quantitative and algorithmic trading.

“Don’s appointment represents a major step forward for our Board and for shareholders,” said Lewis Bateman, CEO of Spirit Blockchain. “His record of defending the public interest, whether on Parliament Hill or on the trading desks, makes him an ideal steward for our mission: to deliver regulated, accessible digital asset products with integrity and foresight.”

A graduate of Queen’s University in both Engineering and Business, and a CFA Charter holder, Mr. Stewart also served as Honorary Lieutenant-Colonel of Canada’s 2 Intelligence Company and remains active as Treasurer of its Senate. His diverse background uniquely positions him to guide Spirit Blockchain through the complex intersections of technology, finance, and policy.

“I’m proud to join Spirit at a moment when global capital markets are undergoing profound change,” said Mr. Stewart. “This company is at the forefront of ensuring blockchain-based finance meets the same high standards of fairness and disclosure that investors expect from any regulated financial institution. I look forward to helping drive that vision forward.”

Mr. Stewart will serve as a member of the Board’s Compensation Committee and Business Development Committee, contributing directly to Spirit’s shareholder alignment, capital strategy, and regulatory posture.

This appointment supports Spirit Blockchain’s long-term vision of building a compliant, investor-focused digital asset institution underpinned by robust governance and global best practices.

About Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc.

Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. is a publicly listed company (CSE: SPIR) focused on bridging traditional finance and digital assets through tokenization, blockchain infrastructure, and regulated investment strategies. Spirit operates through a multi-jurisdictional structure with a focus on Swiss, Canadian, and global regulatory alignment. The company provides capital markets access, token structuring, and digital asset management solutions to institutional and accredited investors.

