Glass House Brands Inc. Announces Voting Results Following Annual and Special Meeting

LONG BEACH, Calif. and TORONTO, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glass House Brands Inc. ("Glass House" or the "Company") (CBOE CA: GLAS.A.U) (CBOE CA: GLAS.WT.U) (OTCQX: GLASF) (OTCQX: GHBWF), one of the fastest-growing, vertically integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., announces that, at the Company's annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders that was held on June 20, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (Pacific Time), the Company's shareholders passed all of the resolutions put before them.

At the Meeting, all eight nominees for the Board of Directors of the Company were elected, the voting results of which are as follows:

Director

Number of Shares(1) For Withheld/Abstain Kyle Kazan 238,950,114 (99.998%) 5,933 (0.002%) Graham Farrar 238,953,623 (99.999%) 2,424 (0.001%) John Nichols Jr. 238,943,656 (99.995%) 12,391 (0.005%) Humble Lukanga 238,905,099 (99.979%) 50,949 (0.021%) Jocelyn Rosenwald 237,401,864 (99.350%) 1,554,184 (0.650%) George Raveling 237,404,340 (99.351%) 1,551,708 (0.649%) Yelena Katchko 237,406,570 (99.352%) 1,549,478 (0.648%) Hector De La Torre 238,916,679 (99.984%) 39,368 (0.016%)



Note:

(1) The shares entitled to vote on this resolution consist of the subordinate voting shares, restricted voting shares and multiple voting shares of the Company. The limited voting shares of the Company are not entitled to vote on the election of directors.

Shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Macias Gini & O'Connell LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, authorized the directors to fix the auditors' remuneration, and approved a one-time fixed increase to the rolling 10% share reserve under the Company's long-term equity incentive plan and the granting of performance awards thereunder. Of the votes cast by shareholders entitled to vote thereon, the auditors’ reappointment was approved with a 99.99% favorable vote and the vote for the long-term incentive plan achieved 97.85% approval.

Full details of the foregoing are contained in the Report of Voting Results for the Meeting which has been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Glass House Brands

Glass House is one of the fastest-growing, vertically integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., with a dedicated focus on the California market and building leading, lasting brands to serve consumers across all segments. From its greenhouse cultivation operations to its manufacturing practices, from brand-building to retailing, the Company's efforts are rooted in the respect for people, the environment, and the community that co-founders Kyle Kazan , Chairman and CEO, and Graham Farrar , Board Member and President, instilled at the outset. Whether it be through its portfolio of brands, which includes Glass House Farms , PLUS Products , Allswell and Mama Sue Wellness or its network of retail dispensaries throughout the state of California, which includes The Farmacy , Natural Healing Center and The Pottery , Glass House is committed to realizing its vision of excellence: outstanding cannabis products, produced sustainably, for the benefit of all. For more information and company updates, visit www.glasshousebrands.com/ and https://ir.glasshousebrands.com/contact/email-alerts/ .

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or the Company's future performance or financial results. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward- looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's financial outlook or operational plans and statements related to future market conditions. All forward-looking statements, including those herein, are qualified by this cautionary statement. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information, including those risks disclosed in the Company's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and in the Company's Form 40-F available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

