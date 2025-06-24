FromZero.ai Launches Favicon Gallery, Targeting Guinness World Record for Largest Digital Mosaic

San Francisco, California, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FromZero.ai today announced the launch of Favicon Gallery, a large-scale digital mosaic project inviting users to permanently claim custom favicon tiles on an interactive online canvas. The project is aiming to set a Guinness World Record for the largest digital mosaic of favicons built in the shortest time.









Favicon Gallery features a 100,000-tile digital canvas where each tile can be claimed for $99.99 USD. Participants upload their own favicon image, link, and title, contributing to a growing visual record of internet culture. The project is designed to encourage creativity, community engagement, and bold participation in digital spaces.

Created as a public “from zero” experiment without initial funding or code, Favicon Gallery reflects a philosophy of action over hesitation, demonstrating how ideas can be built openly and collaboratively online.

“Favicon Gallery is a live demonstration of how taking action can drive creativity and progress in the digital world,” said creator Sylvester M. “We hope this inspires others to contribute, take creative risks, and become part of an evolving piece of internet history.”

As the mosaic fills, FromZero.ai will formally apply to Guinness World Records for recognition as the world’s largest digital favicon mosaic created in the shortest timeframe. The long-term vision is for Favicon Gallery to generate funding that will support future digital ventures and creative innovation through open, community-driven projects.

Favicon Gallery transforms the small, often-overlooked favicon, the tiny icon seen in browser tabs, into a platform for digital expression. Each tile in the mosaic represents permanent online real estate, owned and curated by individual participants. The project showcases contributions from creators, entrepreneurs, brands, and communities around the world.

Built publicly from day one, Favicon Gallery emphasizes transparency and accessibility. Its development is openly documented on social channels and the project site. Current milestones include reaching 10,000–20,000 claimed tiles as the team builds momentum toward the Guinness World Record application.





About Favicon Gallery



Favicon Gallery is an interactive digital mosaic created by FromZero.ai. The platform invites users worldwide to claim custom favicon tiles, contributing to a global artwork that celebrates creativity, internet culture, and bold participation.

To claim a tile or learn more, visit: https://fromzero.ai



