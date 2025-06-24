Landis Communications CEO Sean Dowdall Named 2025 Business of Pride Honoree as Award-Winning Agency Celebrates 35 Years of Impact

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pride month brings extra reason to celebrate for Landis Communications Inc. (Landis), as the San Francisco Business Times (SFBT) has named President and CEO Sean Dowdall a 2025 Outstanding Voices and Business of Pride Honoree . The prestigious recognition highlights LGBTQ+ business leaders who are making a significant difference in their communities and companies – a perfect reflection of Landis' 35-year commitment to purpose-driven communications and community impact.

The Business of Pride honor adds to Dowdall's distinguished record as a leader in both the LGBTQ+ business community and the broader San Francisco Bay Area. Landis has been a multiple-year winner of the SF Business Times' top philanthropy awards and has consistently ranked among the top LGBTQ+ businesses in the San Francisco Bay Area, reinforcing the agency's deep roots in community leadership and social responsibility. Mr. Dowdall reflected upon this moment in a uniquely personal blog entry .

"Being recognized as a Business of Pride Honoree is deeply meaningful, especially during Pride month when we celebrate the progress our community has made while acknowledging the work still ahead," said Dowdall. "This recognition reflects not just my personal journey, but the values that have guided Landis for 35 years – using our platform to amplify voices that matter and create meaningful change in our communities. We are enormously proud to be a values aligned business."

The SFBT recognition comes during a banner year for the award-winning agency. Landis was named to the PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 120 for the fifth consecutive year and ranks among O'Dwyer's top PR firms for 2024 . The agency also won PR Daily's national award for Best Nonprofit Campaign , highlighting its leadership in purpose-driven communications.

Adding to its trophy case, the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) San Francisco chapter awarded Landis the coveted "Standout Tactic of the Year" award for its imaginative and impactful General Sherman campaign for Save the Redwoods League . This award recognizes exceptional creativity and effectiveness in public relations tactics.

Reflecting the agency's continued growth and industry recognition, Landis has recently welcomed six new clients to its roster: Align Surgical Associates , National Rainbow College Fund , Mechanics' Institute , Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority , Mother’s Milk Bank and Western Rivers Conservancy .

"Our success over 35 years has always been rooted in putting our clients first while staying true to our values of community impact and social responsibility," said Dowdall. "As we celebrate this Pride recognition, we're reminded that our work extends beyond traditional PR – we're helping organizations create lasting change and build meaningful connections within the communities they serve."

