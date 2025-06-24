Swiss Water Announces Renewal and Expansion of its Credit Facilities

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSX:SWP) (“Swiss Water” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has successfully completed the renewal and amendment (the “Amended Revolving Facility”) of its existing revolving credit facility resulting in an $80 million revolving credit facility. The Amended Revolving Facility provides the Company with $35 million of incremental borrowing capacity, consisting of $10 million of expanded revolving credit capacity with CIBC and the introduction of $25 million of incremental revolving credit capacity with Rabobank. The Amended Revolving Facility has a maturity date of June 23, 2027, and replaces the Company's current credit facilities with CIBC, which matures on October 19, 2025. The new agreement includes an option to extend maturity by one year, to June 23, 2028.

The increased revolving credit capacity is being made available for working capital, particularly in light of increased sales volumes and elevated coffee prices.

“We would like to thank CIBC for their continued support of the Company, and are delighted to welcome Rabobank as a new lending partner,” said Iain Carswell, Chief Financial Officer of the Company. “Not only does this important milestone enhance our ability to service our customers within the context of an extremely volatile coffee market, but it is a statement of support for our Company, and confidence in our team’s ability to accelerate the growth of our business as the market continues to embrace our chemical-free decaffeinated coffee.”

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. is a leading specialty coffee company and a premium green coffee decaffeinator that employs the proprietary Swiss Water® Process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemical solvents such as methylene chloride. It also owns Seaforth Supply Chain Solutions Inc., a green coffee handling and storage business. Both businesses are located in Delta, British Columbia, Canada.

