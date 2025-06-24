Melcor announces election of directors

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSX: MRD), an Alberta-based real estate development and asset management company, announced the results of its annual general meeting (AGM), held today. A total of 24,073,887 shares were voted in person or by proxy, representing 79.59% of the outstanding shares as of the record date. Shareholders approved all items of business before the AGM, including the election of directors as follows:

NomineeVotes
For		% Votes
For		Votes
Withheld		% Votes
Withheld
Douglas Goss23,056,15496.37%869,4973.63%
Andrew Melton23,043,15496.31%882,4973.69%
Kathleen Melton23,041,45496.30%884,1973.70%
Timothy Melton23,043,65496.31%881,9973.69%
Bruce Pennock23,056,15496.37%869,4973.63%
Janet Riopel23,044,85496.32%880,7973.68%
Catherine Roozen23,023,05496.23%902,5973.77%
Ralph Young23,043,15496.31%882,4973.69%
     

About Melcor Developments Ltd.

Melcor is a diversified real estate development and asset management company with a rich heritage of innovation in real estate since 1923.

Through integrated operating divisions, Melcor manages the full life cycle of real estate development: acquiring raw land, community planning, construction and development, and managing revenue-producing office, retail and residential assets. Melcor develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centres and golf courses.

Melcor is committed to building communities that enrich quality of life – communities where people live, work, shop and play.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations
780-945-4795
ir@melcor.ca


