Melcor announces election of directors

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSX: MRD), an Alberta-based real estate development and asset management company, announced the results of its annual general meeting (AGM), held today. A total of 24,073,887 shares were voted in person or by proxy, representing 79.59% of the outstanding shares as of the record date. Shareholders approved all items of business before the AGM, including the election of directors as follows:
|Nominee
|Votes
For
|% Votes
For
|Votes
Withheld
|% Votes
Withheld
|Douglas Goss
|23,056,154
|96.37%
|869,497
|3.63%
|Andrew Melton
|23,043,154
|96.31%
|882,497
|3.69%
|Kathleen Melton
|23,041,454
|96.30%
|884,197
|3.70%
|Timothy Melton
|23,043,654
|96.31%
|881,997
|3.69%
|Bruce Pennock
|23,056,154
|96.37%
|869,497
|3.63%
|Janet Riopel
|23,044,854
|96.32%
|880,797
|3.68%
|Catherine Roozen
|23,023,054
|96.23%
|902,597
|3.77%
|Ralph Young
|23,043,154
|96.31%
|882,497
|3.69%
About Melcor Developments Ltd.
Melcor is a diversified real estate development and asset management company with a rich heritage of innovation in real estate since 1923.
Through integrated operating divisions, Melcor manages the full life cycle of real estate development: acquiring raw land, community planning, construction and development, and managing revenue-producing office, retail and residential assets. Melcor develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centres and golf courses.
Melcor is committed to building communities that enrich quality of life – communities where people live, work, shop and play.
Contact Information:
Investor Relations
780-945-4795
ir@melcor.ca