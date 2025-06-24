Melcor announces election of directors

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSX: MRD), an Alberta-based real estate development and asset management company, announced the results of its annual general meeting (AGM), held today. A total of 24,073,887 shares were voted in person or by proxy, representing 79.59% of the outstanding shares as of the record date. Shareholders approved all items of business before the AGM, including the election of directors as follows:

Nominee Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Douglas Goss 23,056,154 96.37% 869,497 3.63% Andrew Melton 23,043,154 96.31% 882,497 3.69% Kathleen Melton 23,041,454 96.30% 884,197 3.70% Timothy Melton 23,043,654 96.31% 881,997 3.69% Bruce Pennock 23,056,154 96.37% 869,497 3.63% Janet Riopel 23,044,854 96.32% 880,797 3.68% Catherine Roozen 23,023,054 96.23% 902,597 3.77% Ralph Young 23,043,154 96.31% 882,497 3.69%

