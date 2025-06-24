Enlightify Inc. Provides Update Regarding 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

XI’AN, CHINA, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlightify Inc. (NYSE: ENFY) (“Enlightify” or the “Company”), is providing an update regarding its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”).

In the preliminary proxy statement (DEF 14A) filed with the SEC on May 5, 2025, the Company had indicated that the Annual Meeting would be held on June 24, 2025. However, the Annual Meeting has not been formally scheduled, and no definitive meeting materials have been filed with the SEC or distributed to stockholders. The Company is currently working to finalize the necessary documentation and will announce a new date for the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders as soon as it is determined.

About Enlightify Inc.

The Company produces and distributes humic acid-based compound fertilizers, other varieties of compound fertilizers and agricultural products through its wholly owned subsidiaries, i.e.: Shaanxi TechTeam Jinong Humic Acid Product Co., Ltd. (“Jinong”), Beijing Gufeng Chemical Products Co., Ltd (“Gufeng”) and variable interest entities. In 2023, the Company started to purchase digital asset mining machines and established Antaeus Tech Inc. (“Antaeus”) in the State of Delaware and mined digital assets bitcoins in the State of Texas.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning the Company’s business, products and financial results. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements depending on a number of risk factors including, but not limited to, the following: general economic, business and environment conditions; development, shipment, market acceptance, additional competition from existing and new competitors; interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of the recent global outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19); technological advances, new products attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development; the company’s ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company’s protections for innovative products; the exposure to litigation and/or regulatory actions, and various other factors beyond the Company’s control. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this Safe Harbor Statement and the risk factors detailed in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC. Enlightify undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law or regulations.

For more information, please contact:

