Michelle Hall of Schenk & Miles Agency, Inc. Shares Insight on Choosing the Right Auto Insurance Deductible in HelloNation

FRIENDSHIP, N.Y., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Is a lower auto insurance deductible always the safer choice? Michelle Hall of Schenk & Miles Agency, Inc. in Friendship, New York offers a more nuanced perspective in HelloNation , explaining that the right deductible should reflect a driver’s financial readiness, lifestyle, and risk tolerance—not just a desire to avoid upfront costs.

Hall points out that while low deductibles may offer peace of mind during a claim, they also result in higher monthly premiums. For drivers with clean records who rarely file claims, a higher deductible can mean substantial savings over time. On the other hand, if a $1,000 out-of-pocket payment would be financially difficult, a lower deductible might offer more protection despite the increased premium.

The article also urges drivers to consider their everyday environments. High-traffic areas, regular street parking, or regions with severe weather can increase the likelihood of needing to file a claim, tipping the balance toward a lower deductible. Hall emphasizes that this decision is not one-size-fits-all and should involve careful evaluation of financial comfort and driving conditions.

Working with an insurance agent is the best way to make an informed choice. Hall advises clients to assess how much they could pay in an emergency and then weigh that against long-term savings from different deductible options. This approach ensures that coverage aligns with both risk and financial capacity.

The full article, What Most People Get Wrong About Auto Insurance Deductibles , helps drivers make deductible decisions based on informed planning rather than assumption.

