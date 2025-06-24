Alex Robboy of Center for Growth Shares Professional Strategies for Managing Anxiety in HelloNation

PHILADELPHIA, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What can individuals do to navigate anxiety in today’s demanding world? Alex Robboy of the Center for Growth in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania offers practical and holistic strategies in HelloNation , emphasizing that managing anxiety requires daily awareness, healthy habits, and supportive connections.

The article explains that anxiety is the most common mental health condition in the United States, affecting millions of adults. Robboy highlights several evidence-informed practices to help individuals manage anxiety more effectively. These include grounding techniques such as mindfulness and breath focus, which can connect individuals to the present moment and reduce feelings of overwhelm.

Robboy also encourages people to lean on trusted relationships. Whether through friends, family, or support groups, talking about one’s experiences can offer comfort and clarity. In addition, physical movement—like yoga, walking, or dancing—has been shown to positively impact both mental and physical health, providing relief from anxious symptoms.

Another important point is regulating information intake. While staying informed is necessary, consuming too much news or social media can elevate stress. Robboy recommends setting boundaries around media to protect one’s mental well-being.

The full article, Tips from a Professional on How to Manage Anxiety , reinforces that managing anxiety is not about perfection, but about cultivating strategies that align with your daily life, emotional needs, and support system.

